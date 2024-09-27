Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Aqua Designs: Bermuda-born fashion label makes a splash in designer’s Kiwi home town

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Nicola Lucas (inset) is bringing her Bermuda-born fashion Aqua Designs brand back to her hometown of Hawke's Bay.

Nicola Lucas (inset) is bringing her Bermuda-born fashion Aqua Designs brand back to her hometown of Hawke's Bay.

Hawke’s Bay-born Nicola Lucas has fond memories of creating clothes for Barbie dolls in her childhood Napier home. Fast forward to today and the Bermuda-based fashionista is bringing her impressive designs for real people back to where it all began.

Lucas’ latest line, Aqua Designs, is now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today