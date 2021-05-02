Anzac Mounted Troopers focus of Mount Bruce's Anzac Bridge service

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis and councillor Raylene Treder laid a wreath.

Anzac Bridge was surrounded by over 300 people for the Anzac Day Service held at Kaipororo, Mount Bruce.

A special focus this year was on the Anzac Mounted Troopers, with Les Chevaliers from Eketahuna prominent with four horses on parade.

The NZ Pacific Studio Anzac Bridge Fellowship for 2020/2021 honours the horses that went to war. It was awarded to Esther Bunning, New Zealand Professional Photographer of the Year. Together with the children of Mauriceville School, she created 10 flags for this theme.

"When we think of horses, we think of power, nobleness and endurance," she said. "In war, we think not only of their physical roles, which were varied, but we consider their connection with their soldiers and that would have been powerful, like any human and animal connection.

"They would have boosted morale and would have been a companion. And as a companion, horses can mirror and respond to human behaviour. They rely on an acute sensory system to sense safety or danger.

"Children represent our hope for the future, a willingness to learn and explore. And we encourage and install a sense of history for them. The children of Mauriceville School created beautiful drawings and writing from the perspective of a horse or a WWI soldier, featured in 10 flags paraded on the day.

"When we think of war, we think of history, we think of suffering, destruction and conflict, of great loss - and we grieve them a century on.

"The stories of the young men and women who feature on this bridge all have connections deeply embedded in many of the people who were at the service.

"And what all of these flags represent is connection. The connection between war and peace, between soldier and horse. The connections of generations of family. And the connections that join this bridge to our local communities, the children and the many, many people who have helped with this amazing project," she said.