Anzac Day in Hawke's Bay: Thousands remember fallen side by side

Napier, Hastings and Takapau were among many areas in Hawke's Bay to pay tribute on Anzac Day

Standing side by side as opposed to 2m apart - for the first time in two years thousands of Hawke's Bay residents came together for Anzac Day.

As the sun began to rise on an autumnal Sunday morning, people across the region remembered those who had fought and sacrificed their lives in battle.

Tanks rolled down the main streets of Hastings as locals gathered to commemorate the landing of the Australian and New Zealand forces at Gallipoli, honouring those who fought at Gallipoli and in other conflicts.

At Anzac Cove on April 25, 1915, Kiwi soldiers landed on beaches and hillsides - by the end of that day, more than 100 New Zealanders lay dead.

Veterans stood in remembrance at the dawn Anzac service in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Around one in every six New Zealanders who was on the Gallipoli Peninsula lost his life - a total of 2779 men.

Club Hastings chief executive Jackie Wells said people seemed genuinely excited be at the Anzac services, side by side, when this time last year the country was still in lockdown because of Covid-19.

"You could tell when people spoke and said 'isn't it nice to be here at the service, rather than standing at our gates'," she said.

"There were a few claps and cheers; normally at the Anzac service it's really quite solemn because it is a respect thing, but people were happy to be there."

Wells said although the dawn service in Hastings didn't have quite as big a crowd as usual there was an abundance of people who gathered for the services in Havelock North and Clive.

Mark Bixley, Todd Ballance, and Shaun Moloney in a restored personnel carrier at the Anzac Day parade in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Last Post could be heard echoing down the streets of Napier as thousands of people stood in silence at the dawn service at the Napier Soundshell.

Taradale RSA president Brayden Coldicutt said the Soundshell was completely full.

The president, who is in his mid-20s, said there were people of all ages at the dawn service.

"I met a 3-year-old dressed in their beanie for the service, and spoke to a 98-year-old veteran who was so proud and happy that the dawn and civic services could take place this year," he said.

Coldicutt said considering the circumstances last year, still being able to commemorate while in lockdown last year virtually and in our households work but just didn't compare to the face-to-face human contact this year.



"Being able to feel the incredibly moving atmosphere from everyone present was unbelievable," he added.

On Saturday the Napier RSA hosted a Remembrance Ride alongside Club Hastings, which was organised by motorcycle club Social Cruizers NZ.

A total of $4000 was raised from the ride going to Napier RSA and Club Hastings' poppy trusts.

In Central Hawke's Bay there were 10 Anzac Day services across the district in throughout Sunday morning.

Eastern District Police also distributed poppies to motorists over the three-day weekend.

Gifted by the RSA, the poppies were given to safe drivers at roadblocks and checkpoints.