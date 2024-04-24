Join us for live coverage of the Anzac dawn service 2024, from Gisborne and Auckland NZ. Video Whakaata Māori

Thousands across Hawke’s Bay gathered at dawn for ceremonies in remembrance for Anzac Day.

An estimated 2500 people were in the crowd at the Sound Shell in Napier, while another couple of thousand at least were estimated at the Civic Square in Hastings.

The dawn parade for the Hastings Anzac Day service. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lucca Forbes, of Napier, named after his great grandfather who was a prisoner of war (POW) in the town of the same name. Photo / Warren Buckland

Veterans, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren proudly wore medals while waka floated off Napier’s beach and planes flew in formation in the skies of Hastings.

Other services will take place later in the morning includingat Havelock North, Clive, Maraekakaho and Rissington.

Services in Hawke’s Bay and Tararua will continue until early afternoon.

6-year-old Asher Waerea wearing his great grandfather Dave Cotter's service medals to the Hastings dawn service. Photo / Paul Taylor

Anzac Day Services in Hawke’s Bay

Napier:

6am, dawn service, Napier Sound Shell; 11am, Napier RSA Anzac Civic Service, Memorial Square Cenotaph, Napier.

Taradale: 6am, dawn service, Lone Pine Cemetery, Puketapu Rd; 8.45am, memorial service with wreath-laying ceremony, march from Taradale PaperPlus to Taradale Clock Tower (service starts at 9am).

Hastings District:

Hastings: 6.30am, dawn service, Civic Square, Hastings; 10am, Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital.

Waimarama: 6.30am, Waimarama Memorial Hall

Havelock North: 9am, Havelock North Cenotaph.

Clive: 9.30am, Clive Cenotaph.

Maraekakaho: 9.30am, Maraekakaho Hall.

Rissington: 11am, Rissington.

Wairoa:

Wairoa Civic Service: 11.45am, The Cenotaph, Locke St.

Kaiuku Marae, Mahia: 5.45am, dawn service.

Taihoa Marae: 8.30am.

Frasertown: 10am, civic service, 10am.

Nūhaka: 10am, Kahungunu Marae 75th anniversary service.

Central Hawke’s Bay District:

Waipukurau: 5.45am, dawn service formation; Memorial Hall carpark; 6am, service at the War Memorial Cenotaph.

Otāne: 5.45am dawn service, Otāne Hall Cenotaph, Higginson Street, Otāne.

Pōrangahau: 5.45am dawn service, Pōrangahau Hall, Abercromby Street, Pōrangahau.

Hatuma: 9am, Hatuma Road Memorial.

Ongaonga: 9am, Cenotaph, Bridge Street, Ongaonga.

Tikokino: 9am, Tikokino Hall Cenotaph, Owen Street, Tikokino.

Ōmakere: 9am, Church Hall, Pourerere Road, Ōmakere

Elsthorpe: 9am, Church Cenotaph, Kenderdine Road, Elsthorpe.

Takapau: 10am, Cenotaph, Charlotte Street, Takapau.

Waipawa: 11am, CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa, then march to Memorial Clock Tower Cenotaph.

Tararua District:

Dannevirke: 5.45am, dawn service, Dannevirke Cenotaph, Upper Domain, 8.30am, civic service at the Cenotaph

Weber: 10.30am, community service, at the Cenotaph (near Weber School).

Wimbledon: 9am, community service.ration at the Cenotaph.

Norsewood: 10.20am, parade formation, Boer War Memorial; 10.30am, Civic Service, at the Cenotaph.

Ormondville: noon, service at the Church of the Epiphany.

Makotuku: 1.30pm, Makotuku Public Hall.

Woodville: 5.50am, parade formation and dawn service, Fountaine Square; 7am, service at the Woodville Services Lawn Cemetery; 10am, civic service, Fountaine Square.



