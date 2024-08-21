Work on the removal of a tree and deadwood in the Tiffen Park, Napier, on Wednesday. Photo / Doug Laing

Work on the removal of a tree and deadwood in the Tiffen Park, Napier, on Wednesday. Photo / Doug Laing

A large cedar tree is being removed from hillside Napier reserve Tiffen Park as contractors work to improve safety in the area.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said the “monitored” tree had become unstable due to root failure.

Surrounding trees had also been inspected and deadwood was removed in the work that started with the removal of branches on Tuesday.

Due to the steep terrain in the park, which has steps from the base at Shelley St to the top at Cameron Rd, waste has had to be winched out and the work was expected be completed in three days.