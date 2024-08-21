Advertisement
An ageing cedar comes down in Tiffen Park, Napier

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Work on the removal of a tree and deadwood in the Tiffen Park, Napier, on Wednesday. Photo / Doug Laing

A large cedar tree is being removed from hillside Napier reserve Tiffen Park as contractors work to improve safety in the area.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said the “monitored” tree had become unstable due to root failure.

Surrounding trees had also been inspected and deadwood was removed in the work that started with the removal of branches on Tuesday.

Due to the steep terrain in the park, which has steps from the base at Shelley St to the top at Cameron Rd, waste has had to be winched out and the work was expected be completed in three days.

The hillside is part of a block bought by the Napier Borough Council in 1907 for the building of the Municipal Theatre that now occupies part of the site, fronting Tennyson St and surrounded by off-road carparking.

Last month, two of the norfolk pines in the centre of Napier’s Marine Parade had to be removed, having become unsafe after being damaged by a nearby fire last year.

