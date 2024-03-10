Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Alpine Pools NZ and Hawke’s Bay Earthworks fold, owing more than $730k, leaving trail of unfinished pools in their wake

By
5 mins to read
Warren Hanger with his new pool at his Havelock North home, which he says is currently only suitable for mosquitoes to swim in. Photo / Connull Lang

Warren Hanger with his new pool at his Havelock North home, which he says is currently only suitable for mosquitoes to swim in. Photo / Connull Lang

Two sister companies run by a Hawke’s Bay businessman have gone bust, leaving unfinished pools, “ruined” backyards and a debt of more than $730,000 in their wake.

Alpine Pools NZ Ltd and Hawke’s Bay Earthworks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today