Thanks to the stable climate and sea conditions, it worked, and, after missing day one because he was still trying to “get my head around it” and another day because of sickness, he finished with a day to spare.

With about $4300 donated by supporters, he had become one of the top two on the foundation’s list of fundraisers in the campaign.

While supporters and fellow swimmers thought he might be a bit shy about the achievement, when contacted by Hawke’s Bay Today he was keen to help the cause, talk about the 45-minute 8am dip, and highlighting the Heart Foundation’s need.

In 2018, he underwent open-heart surgery for a valve repair.

His father had died after a heart attack at the age of 62. He is now fitter than most octogenarians.

A former pool swimmer and surflifesaver, who had a 40-year career in sales with Griffins, he reckons ocean swimming’s easier – “because I don’t have to count the laps”.

On Friday, the sea was like a millpond when he started but it didn’t last long. A westerly blew up and chopped the sea to bits, as forecast by MetService for the early stages of what would be an otherwise fine Friday and King’s Birthday weekend in Hawke’s Bay.

“We were a bit lucky,” he said.

The water was about 14C, although there was a short moment where the current felt like it was trapping him in its own “ice block”.

Afterwards, he was off for the habitual coffee at a nearby cafe, then home to help his wife, ready to take a day off on Saturday.

Despite it being a holiday weekend, the normal schedule resumed – Sunday and Monday in the water, day off Tuesday, swim Wednesday, day off Thursday, and on with the routine of swimming in the ocean five days a week.

