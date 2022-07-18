The latest inflation figures due today, the label infectious disease experts want Monkeypox to avoid and hiding away from the press - why the All Blacks need to act fast in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The latest inflation figures due today, the label infectious disease experts want Monkeypox to avoid and hiding away from the press - why the All Blacks need to act fast in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

People in positions of power really don't get the public, do they?

They don't understand how we think and what we want. They don't realise how much we seek leadership and information.

They're not bothered by our need for comfort and certainty. They're quite happy to treat us with contempt.

They employ people who are, supposedly, adept in the art of crisis management - and then turn around and wet the bed.

Whether they can't conceive of treating us like adults, or simply don't want to, the result remains the same: our wishes don't matter.

I refer, of course, in this instance to New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the All Blacks.

I'm sure many of you are aware that Ireland defeated New Zealand in a rugby match last Saturday. That made it two in a row for the Irish, securing them a famous series victory over the once-mighty All Blacks.

This isn't a sports column, so there'll be no cataloguing of the hosts' lineout woes here, nor laments about the kicking game.

No, this is about what did or didn't happen afterwards and how it exemplifies the degree to which institutions and authority figures are often out of touch with New Zealanders.

People have their doubts about the competence of All Blacks coach Ian Foster. And whether you're a rugby fan or not, you'd have to concede being coach of that team is a significant role and one in which public confidence is important.

Hamish Bidwell. Photo / Warren Buckland

As is customary after every test match, Foster fronted the media to answer five or 10 minutes of what are traditionally fairly friendly questions.

This press conference didn't last its natural lifespan. Instead, as Foster, who'd stipulated that he only wanted to discuss Saturday's match, began to be asked whether he was the man for the job, the team's new media manager intervened and shut the presser down.

That's pathetic and unprofessional, but also unbelievably short-sighted.

But NZR weren't done yet.

No, once media had assembled for the usual Sunday debrief with the coach, they were told the session was off and given no explanation why.

As a quick aside, I have to say Sunday was the highlight of a test week when I was on the All Blacks beat.

Steve Hansen was coach then and, win, lose or draw, you'd leave with four potential back-page leads and perhaps a bit of off-the-record gold to roll out on a rainy day.

Hansen was masterful with the media. He knew what message he wanted to send you, the public, opposing teams, referees, World Rugby, whoever.

He was charming and clever and a man in his element.

Most of all, though, he was a leader.

That's what I don't get about NZR and Saturday and Sunday.

Foster, to my semi-trained eye, possesses none of Hansen's qualities. And, as the All Blacks' losses pile up and Foster's public utterances become less and less convincing, I'd suggest fans feel similarly too.

This was a chance to change that. For Foster to take hard questions and provide strong answers and to show all and sundry why he's the man to lead our national team.

In denying Foster that opportunity, NZR and their media staff made the man look weak.

Worse than that, they thumbed their nose at the fans.

Rugby fans pay the game's way. They buy tickets, television subscriptions, jerseys, scarves, beanies and flags.

Those who can, follow the team overseas too.

The New Zealand rugby public has skin in the game, as the saying goes, and deserve a lot better than that.

At a time when NZR need the nation on board, they instead treated us with disdain.

We won't forget.