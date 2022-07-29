Don Alexander (left) and Phillip Anderson pack bins of fruit to be sent south.

Don Alexander (left) and Phillip Anderson pack bins of fruit to be sent south.

With citrus fruit ripening on our trees, it's time to start thinking ahead to this year's Ahuriri Rotary Club's annual Citrus Drive, which will start on Saturday, August 6, and finish on Sunday, August 28.

For more than 30 years Ahuriri Rotary Club has been collecting surplus citrus fruit donated by the Hawke's Bay community for free distribution to cities and towns in the lower North Island and more recently to Otago and Southland. This fruit is then distributed free to rest homes, social services and senior citizens in and around the Otago-Southland area and is gratefully appreciated.

"We happily pick for those physically unable however, we prefer where possible for them to drop off their fruit at the collection points."

Citrus can be dropped off, preferably in cartons or bags to save damage, at the following locations.

● BP, Carlyle St, Napier

● Caltex, Hyderabad Rd, Napier

● Mobil, 164 Taradale Rd

● BP, Greenmeadows

● Caltex, 366 Gloucester St, Taradale

● BP, Main Rd, Clive

● Young Motors, Main Rd, Bay View

■ Contact Phillip Anderson 027 441 0718 or Don Alexander (06) 844 8322.