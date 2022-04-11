Ahuriri Rock Pool Development Trust project manager Graham Duncan at the Ahuriri shoreline with his Trust's proposed concept plan for the area. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ahuriri Rock Pool Development Trust project manager Graham Duncan at the Ahuriri shoreline with his Trust's proposed concept plan for the area. Photo / Paul Taylor

A $70,000 grant will go towards a feasibility study for a proposed Ahuriri rock pools development.

The Ahuriri Rock Pool Development Trust aims to revitalise the Hardinge Rd beachfront by constructing a saltwater pools complex with a natural Groyne breakwater with rocks taken from Haumoana.

These developments include a six-lane 50-metre pool, a shallow solar-power-heated 25-metre pool for senior citizens and children, terraced concrete seating, an art deco fountain with laser projector, a re-nourishment of golden sand from Golden Bay near Nelson along the beach and changing rooms with a cafe and restaurant.

Ahuriri Rock Pool Development Trust project manager Graham Duncan has spent more than three years working towards the proposal with research overseas and he said he was inspired by the Iceberg Club at Bondi Beach.

He said it is early days but he has had positive feedback from the community, including mana whenua, so far in response to the Trust's proposal.

"I want to bring two representatives from the Māori groups of Hawke's Bay onto our Trust Board."

"We want this to have the full inertia of community groups to make this work. It's not just for one group, it's for the whole region to be involved in this. I think that is the healthiest way to move forward."

Further developments that are part of the plan include an information centre in the shape of a cockle shell, a car park area and a place for tour buses to drop off passengers further down the shoreline and a twin hydroslide onto a pontoon.

A concept for the Ahuriri rock pool development. Photo / Supplied

The total cost of the project was predicted to be $10-$15 million.

"We're not on our own, but as a city we don't want to be left behind. We want to get on the front foot."

He has already secured 1000 tonnes of golden sand from Tarakohe in Golden Bay, ready for delivery if the plan is successfully funded.

The feasibility study and business plan is expected to take two years to complete, but the Trust aims to shorten the timeline.

"We've got consultants as part of our team who have been working as part of the coastal engineering redevelopment and working very closely with the Napier port."

Duncan said the benefits of the project for Ahuriri and the wider Hawke's Bay would be numerous.

"It would attract families to Hawke's Bay, it would shore up the coastline and protect the potential erosion and protection of the Ahuriri village."

An early Ahuriri rock pool development was planned in 1995 by former councillor Ivan Wilson but had an untimely ending when he passed away two weeks after the project began.

He said if all goes well with the feasibility study and funding, the complex could be completed in two years' time.