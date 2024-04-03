Well mannered 9-month-old pup Alfie is looking for a forever home to call his own.

March may have been National Pet Adoption Month but there are still plenty of pups and young dogs needing new homes in Napier.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay, who do a lot of dog fostering and re-homing, currently have more than 20 pooches of various breeds and sizes with numerous canine caregivers.

Batista and the other dog foster parents, prepare the pups for their fur-ever homes with obedience training, and ensuring their general behaviour is good enough to impress potential owners.

The “de-stressing” and nurturing they receive is especially welcome for those dogs which have experienced traumatic environments, or been in kennels for long periods of time.

Could 7-month-old Ridgeback fox terrier cross Harry be the dog for you?

More than 90 per cent of dogs deemed suitable for adoption by Napier City Council Animal Control are helped by Batista and her supporters.

Alfie is one of the dogs ready to move on. The 9-month-old, who looks to have labrador or retriever in his ancestry, has great manners, walks well and is affectionate with humans and other dogs.

He is currently being fostered with his brother, Archie, in a home that already has another dog in residence.

Harry, another pup looking for a home, has been described as a “shy guy”. The 7-month-old ridgeback fox terrier cross loves walks, pats and belly rubs.

Three of six Staffordshire terrier-Ridgeback-mastiff cross puppies that need new homes.

He is currently learning new commands, as he has mastered the art of waiting to be told “yes” before eating, as well as toileting in the right place.

He likes playing with other dogs, and is gentle with the cat who lives in his foster home. Harry’s ideal home would be somewhere with older kids keen to take him on adventures, and with a comfy bed.

There are also six Staffordshire terrier-ridgeback-mastiff cross pups who need new homes. Huxley, Darcy, Chip, Aggie, Inky and Ester have distinct personalities, from shy to snuggly, playful to bossy.

Three of six Staffordshire terrier-Ridgeback-mastiff cross puppies, ready for adoption.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees apply.

Many thanks from Napier City Council for the care, attention and safe environments these caregivers provide.