Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Act fumes at Hastings council’s Māori ward videos, mayor says ‘we make no apology’ for them

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Hastings Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr and Takitimu Māori ward councilor Ana Apatu talking about Māori wards. Video / Hastings District Council

The Hastings District Council says videos of councillors espousing the benefits of Māori wards are a way to prevent the spread of misinformation about them, not a campaign to keep them.

Act’s local government spokesman, Cameron Luxton, disagrees and says the council needs to stop the rollout of the videos

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today