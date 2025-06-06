Hastings Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr (left) with Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

“It’s no different to having rural wards,” Kerr said in the video.

“In the rural sector, rural people can vote for rural councillors and in the Māori world, I’d like to think it was the same – that Māori can vote for Māori councillors.”

On Thursday, June 5, HDC posted a video of Takitimu Māori ward councillor Ana Apatu, also promoting Māori wards.

Ana Apatu (left) with councillor Kellie Jessup, Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and former councillor Renata Nepe.

“What Māori wards have done is bring in voices that might not have felt welcome before,” Apatu said in the video.

“It‘s not about division, it’s about living up to our local Treaty commitments and giving all communities a seat at the table.”

A spokeswoman for HDC said it had not had the content of the videos approved by the electoral officer, but the council was “comfortable” that they fit within the rules.

The spokeswoman said a further three similar videos of councillors talking about Māori wards on the council’s social media channels are “pencilled in”.

Act MP Cameron Luxton, the party’s local government spokesman, said, “ratepayers fund councils to fix roads and collect rubbish, not to campaign for race-based political seats”.

Act MP Cameron Luxton says ratepayers fund councils to fix roads and collect rubbish, not to campaign for race-based political seats. Photo / Andrew MacDonald

“If councillors want to promote Māori wards, they should do it on their own time and their own dime, not hijack the council’s official channels to push a divisive agenda,” Luxton said.

“Let the people decide. That’s the whole point of a referendum.”

A Hastings council spokeswoman said it rejected the suggestion that it is using official channels to campaign.

Instead, it was providing “factual, experience-based perspectives from elected representatives to support informed public participation in a government-mandated referendum”.

The spokeswoman said the videos were an opportunity to correct common misconceptions, such as the false claim that Māori ward councillors are appointed rather than elected.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the social media videos were providing civic engagement.

“Our councillors are speaking openly about their experience of Māori representation to help voters understand what the Māori ward means in practice,” Hazlehurst said.

“The referendum asks our community to make a decision, and we believe that decision should be based on accurate information, not misinformation.

“We make no apology for encouraging respectful, informed public discussion. That’s what local democracy should be about.”

Hazlehurst said the HDC remained focused on core services, but the delivery of those services relies on understanding and reflecting the needs of the whole community.

“Inclusive, representative decision-making is not a distraction from core business; it strengthens it,” she said.

Both Local Government New Zealand and the HDC electoral officer were approached for comment, but both declined.

