Roadworks on State Highway 2 south of Bay View earlier this year. More roadcones are set to be used this summer in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Here comes the transformation - from a region of potholes to a region of road cones.

Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to prepare for significant roadworks on Hawke's Bay highways this summer.

The transport agency is gearing up for the country's "largest ever" road renewal season and says between early October 2022 and April 2023 more than 134 lane kilometres of state highway will be resealed or rebuilt throughout Hawke's Bay.

That amounts to more than 13 per cent of the region's state highway network and has been prompted by significant damage done by an unseasonably wet year.

"Winter is always tough on our roads, and the damage caused by the particularly heavy rain we've seen this winter means we have a big job ahead of us in spring and summer," Waka Kotahi's regional manager of maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said.

"This renewal programme is one of the most significant we have undertaken. It'll include more than 123 lane kilometres of resealing across 141 sites on our state highways in the Hawke's Bay, nine rehabilitation sites covering 9 lane km, 18 thin asphalt sites covering 2.1 lane km and 20 heavy maintenance sites covering 20 lane km on State Highway 2, State Highway 50 and State Highway 5. It's a huge job, and we're up to it."

Hankin said the level of roadworks planned would mean travellers should expect regular and ongoing disruption to their journeys across the region.

"Because most maintenance work on our state highways requires warm, dry weather, there will be some level of disruption across the network throughout summer. However, plans are in place to complete this work as efficiently and effectively as possible, minimising the overall impact on people using the roads."

Hankin said some of the ways Waka Kotahi and its contractors look to do this is by working with councils and community groups to take into account what else is happening on the network, considering night works where appropriate, and stopping most work ahead of busy holidays, like the Labour Day long weekend.

"Due to the level of activity across the network, we highly recommend people check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before starting their journeys."

Nationally, Waka Kotahi is planning to reseal or re-build approximately 2450 lane kilometres of state highway, equivalent to 10 per cent of the state highway network.

In 2021/22, Waka Kotahi delivered 2100 renewed lane kilometres. Lane kilometres are used for accuracy over lineal metres, as some sections of road being renewed have passing lanes or dual carriageways.