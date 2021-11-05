A rare Napier ecosystem and SNA is set for a biodiversity boost

Marie Taylor from Plant Hawke's Bay checks out The Gap.

Colloquially referred to as "The Gap", a section of shingle beach at Westshore is being prepped for protection and enhancement by Biodiversity Hawke's Bay. Why? This is the sole representative of this vegetation type and shingle beach ecosystem in Napier City, and potentially provides habitat for indigenous invertebrates.

The Gap is an 8000sq m area of land situated at around No 60 The Esplanade and has been identified as a Significant Natural Area (SNA) by Napier City Council.

The aim is to protect and enhance this rare and important ecosystem, encouraging our local biodiversity to thrive.

Kay Griffiths from The Conservation Company and Marie Taylor from Plant Hawke's Bay are supporting the project by offering their in-depth local knowledge and expertise around indigenous plants and ecosystems.

"We are both stoked to see this project progress as there has been ongoing work over the last 10 years by locals in the Westshore Residents and Development Association. Now with some extra funding and a great plan in place, we will see things happen at a faster pace. We are also excited to see all the interested parties working together for this common cause," Kay says.

Biodiversity Hawke's Bay general manager, Debbie Monahan, welcomed the opportunity to work with mana whenua and the community on this project that will benefit biodiversity in the region. She also acknowledged the importance of the support of key sponsor Hawke's Bay Airport Limited (HBAL).

"Hawke's Bay Airport have been partners in our journey to enhance and restore The Gap because they understand the ecological importance of this area. We are always thankful for their collaborative approach and long-term support," Debbie says.

Following identification and mapping of these special native plants, the next step will see the removal of inappropriate exotics and weeds from the site and some basic maintenance leading up to the next planting season around May/June 2022.

Kay Griffiths and Marie Taylor will be down at The Esplanade on Saturday, November 13 between 9am - 12.30pm to advise and guide people in identifying and marking the indigenous plants we want to protect and retain. To find out more and register your interest visit www.biodiversityhb.org.