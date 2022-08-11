Jay Nieuwland, trans poet and author of I am a Human Being and winner of best first book of poetry at the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, will be performing in Napier.

Prepare yourselves for the most chill of literary evenings in the creative calendar of Aotearoa New Zealand – and it's happening in Napier.

The Hawke's Bay Readers and Writers Trust presents A Progression of Poets 2022 around town on the evening of Tuesday, August 23. It's epic, it's nourishment for the soul, and it's free.

So what happens? You, the audience, make yourself cosy in one of three locations at Globe Restaurant (previously the Emporium), Vinci's Pizza or The Cabana whilst pairs of poets rotate around the venues. Imagine the scene – you with a glass of something and a delicious bite, settling in to be entertained and inspired. Bliss.

The Bay is fast becoming a hub of poetic activity (think Common Poets Society, and Hastings and Napier Live Poets) so poets living in our environs are pairing with out-of-town bards to welcome them into our world. Here's a who's who:

Apirana Taylor, nationally and internationally published poet, playwright, short-story writer and novelist, joins Shelley Burne-Field (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Rārua, Sāmoa, Pākehā), the only New Zealand finalist named in this year's Commonwealth Writer's Prize.

Marty Smith, a finalist for the NZ Post Poetry Award and winner of the Jessie Mackay award for best first book of poetry, joins Jay Nieuwland, trans poet and author of I am a Human Being, which won best first book of poetry at the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Ricky Day can often be heard performing poems about life, death and rabbits monthly at the Common Poets' Society in Hastings and is joined by Tarns Hood, twice a Wellington Poetry Slam champion.

This will be a night to be spoken of with awe and wonder for years to come. Sit back, relax in some of the Bay's warmest, most welcoming environments and let the poets transport you.

■ A Progression of Poets is an absolutely free event brought to our community by Hawke's Bay Readers and Writers Trust. Tickets are needed as space is limited. They are available on Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/a-progression-of-poets/hawkes-bay-gisborne?