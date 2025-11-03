A horse and a jockey: Hawke’s Bay and Dannevirke’s connections in the Melbourne Cup

Former Napier Boys' High School pupil Michael Dee riding a winner at Geelong last month, one of 926 winners in a career of 14 years. Photo / Reg Ryan Racing Photos

Former Napier Boys' High School pupil Michael Dee riding a winner at Geelong last month, one of 926 winners in a career of 14 years. Photo / Reg Ryan Racing Photos

A genuine Hawke’s Bay hope in the Melbourne Cup there isn’t, but there are still two connections out to win Tuesday’s $10 million, 3200m, 24-horse race after unsuccessful bids in the past.

They are nine-year-old gelding Smokin’ Romans, part-owned by Steve Pender of Dannevirke, rated a 67-1 longshot mainly on the basis of age, and jockey Michael (Mick) Dee, a former Napier Boys’ High School pupil who rides mystery young UK hope Furthur, quoted by the TAB at $26 to win.

Smokin’ Romans has a career record of 53 starts, 11 wins, nine second placings and stake earnings of A$2,382,890 ($2.7m), including seventh in the 2023 Cup.

It’s had had six races since the last win on May 1 in the 2350m Warrnambool Cup, in front from well out and carrying the hefty weight of 59kg.

Dee has had 926 winning rides, including a Sydney Cup and several other top Australian races, but has been out of the top placings in four rides in the Cup.