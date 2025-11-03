Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

A horse and a jockey: Hawke’s Bay and Dannevirke’s connections in the Melbourne Cup

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Former Napier Boys' High School pupil Michael Dee riding a winner at Geelong last month, one of 926 winners in a career of 14 years. Photo / Reg Ryan Racing Photos

Former Napier Boys' High School pupil Michael Dee riding a winner at Geelong last month, one of 926 winners in a career of 14 years. Photo / Reg Ryan Racing Photos

A genuine Hawke’s Bay hope in the Melbourne Cup there isn’t, but there are still two connections out to win Tuesday’s $10 million, 3200m, 24-horse race after unsuccessful bids in the past.

They are nine-year-old gelding Smokin’ Romans, part-owned by Steve Pender of Dannevirke, rated a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save