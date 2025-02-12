The initial plan was to commit a year to helping with the region’s recovery, but the mission turned into a 20-month journey marked by services and deep connections.

“We were in the car listening to the news on the radio and I was thinking that maybe we should go down and help when Tony mentioned it first,” Nicky said.

Leaving behind family, friends and their secure jobs, the pair also made the difficult choice of giving up their beloved golden labrador, Tequila.

“We had to rehome her with another family who took her temporarily, but then we ended up staying [in Napier] longer, so they kept her,” Nicky said.

In March 2023, they made a day trip to Napier to arrange accommodation. The brief visit was possible by only air because the roads were still impassable.

By May 22, they had packed a few clothes and personal essentials, embarking on a five-hour, 400km drive into the unknown.

“We didn’t know a single person,” Tony said.

Easily spotted in his signature “aroha” T-shirt, Tony threw himself into volunteering work.

“It became my uniform because it symbolised bringing aroha and unity to those around us. I bought over 50 of these T-shirts to give to people,” he said.

One of the couple’s first tasks was removing a metre of silt from a family’s home.

“We would spend six hours digging and we’d stop for lunch, not really wanting to start again after lunch because we were so tired,” Nicky recalled.

“But as we unearthed personal treasures and saw the relief and gratitude on the owners’ faces, our perspective shifted,” Tony said.

“This wasn’t just about clearing debris. It was about restoring hope.”

Over the months the pair worked closely with the Eskdale community, one of the regions most affected by the cyclone.

For them, the emotional toll was as significant as the physical.

“Many people we met came really close to losing their lives. There was one person in particular who lost his partner, and just seeing the pain that caused it was so heartbreaking,” Nicky said.

“But these stories reminded us of why we were there,” she said.

Among their work, the Smiths delivered food bags to isolated people, supported rural schools with clothing donations and lunches, and helped restore the historic Eskdale War Memorial Church.

“At the end of the project, I created a shield from the church’s original floorboards and wrote a short poem to honour all the church and its community had endured,” Tony said.

Tony Smith presents a shield he created from the church’s original floorboards with a poem to Thomas Clark (left), Christabel Handley and Linda Patterson (right) after the Eskdale church’s recovery.

‘Humbled by connections’

During the harsh winter of 2023, they distributed sleeping bags and even set up a small gym for the community trust One Voice in Hastings.

“While I wished I could help everyone, I learned that sometimes simply listening and being present was enough to make a difference,” Tony said.

The cost of their commitment wasn’t only emotional.

Financially, their decision to relocate and volunteer came with a price tag of about $100,000.

“Reflecting on this journey, Nicky and I are humbled by the connections we’ve made. So many people welcomed us into their lives and have shown us the true meaning of resilience and human strength,” Tony said.

In recognition of their dedication, Tony was named a Kiwibank Local Hero medallist last year.

Tony Smith with his Kiwibank Local Hero medal. Photo / NZ Awards

The couple returned to Pukekohe shortly before Christmas, but their experience in the Bay continues to shape their lives.

“What we did in Napier inspired us to be more involved in our community here. It’s not just about helping in a crisis. It’s about showing up, every day, for the people around you,” Nicky said.

The local hero gives a piece of advice.

“Even if you think you can’t do much, if you give a little of your time and show empathy, you’re helping more than you realise,” Tony said.

Tequila, once the couple’s dog, spent a brief summer visit with them, but her new family had become her permanent home.

“She’s happy and they love her,” Nicky said. Losing her was a small sacrifice in the grand scheme of all they had gained, she said.

Tony and Nicky Smith at Bluff Hill Lookout. Side by side, the couple spent 20 months helping rebuild lives in cyclone-struck communities.

Though back home, their bond with Hawke’s Bay remains strong. Even now, Tony still makes weekly calls to offer the same emotional support that once defined his days in Napier.

“While we are returning home to Pukekohe, our work in Hawke’s Bay and with the individuals we’ve come to know will continue,” Tony said.