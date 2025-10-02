Advertisement
A Hawke’s Bay haiku makes the grade in the US

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Under the shade of the pōhutukawa by the moana. Mike Johansson stands under the inspiration for his acclaimed haiku. Photo / Doug Laing

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, Napier man Mike Johansson muses it may be the big factor in his success with haiku, a form of short verse that suddenly brought unexpected international acclaim.

The former Napier Daily Telegraph reporter, who after 30 years in the US returned to New

