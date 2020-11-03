80-year-old Napier man's 'constant companion' stolen?

Doug Hodgetts with an altered photo to indicate what his missing dog Tabatha looks like. Photo / Louise Gould

Age Concern Napier has put a plea out to the public to help find one of its elderly member's four-legged friends.

Doug Hodgetts' dog Tabatha went missing at 11am on October 29 from outside Ace Second Hand Shop, Munro St, Napier.

The 80-year-old said he presumes his best mate was stolen.

"She was my best friend. Everywhere I went, she went. I used to take her to the hospital and the patients and nurses all loved her," he said.

"She was my constant companion."

Tabatha is a 7-year-old, smooth coated Jack Russell with black and white markings.



She is microchipped and registered, but was not wearing a collar at the time she went missing.

Hodgetts said his pooch is not one to run off.

"I had her trained well, she was trained to stay. If I go somewhere I'd tell her to stay and she wouldn't move from there," he said.

"When I went to that place [Ace Second Hand Shop], she was there when I went in and when I came out she was gone. She wouldn't have done that unless someone had picked her up," Hodgetts added.

The Napier man did have photos of his beloved companion on his cellphone but misplaced it a few weeks prior to the incident.

One recognisable feature of Tabatha is her floppy ear.

"Many people around Napier know her because I used to walk her around every day," Hodgetts said.

Doug has urged whoever has his best friend to take care of her.

"Whoever's got the dog and if they don't return it, just please make sure she's looked after," he added.

If anyone has spotted what they think could be Tabatha, get in touch with Napier Age Concern's office: 06 842 1346 or animal control services.