Frimley Park in Hastings could be in for a big facelift. Photo / Warren Buckland

Plans for an almost $2 million upgrade of a sprawling Hastings park will be placed in the hands of the district’s newly-appointed council, which will decide on whether or not to move the project to the next stage.

A proposal for a major facelift of Frimley Park is currently before Hastings District Council, including an expanded playground, better parking, new gardens and shaded areas, a new toilet block, and even the possibility of an “outdoor classroom” for school children.

The estimated cost is almost $2 million, to be spent over the next 10 years if adopted in the council’s Long Term Plan.

Hastings councillors will discuss the plans on Tuesday, in one of the council’s first meetings since its members were elected in early October.

They will decide whether to recommend the $2 million in funding be considered for the 2024-2034 Long Term Plan, and whether to adopt some changes to the draft plan for the park, taking into account public submissions.

The proposed costs include about $300,000 for playground upgrades, $650,000 for parking upgrades on Lyndhurst Rd and Frimley Rd, $350,000 for a sensory garden, and $300,000 for a new toilet block, among other upgrades.

One of the community members who submitted on the draft plan for the park was Frimley School principal Tim White.

His submission asked for the park to “serve as an outdoor classroom and one that is used for local history purposes [...] and requests the provision of bilingual signage drawing on the stories and histories of the people, land and happenings in the local area”.

Meanwhile, the proposed expansion of the playground includes a new carousel, mouse wheel, and mega-swing.

“The carousel and mouse wheel are not currently available within the district, and will provide novelty value and a reason for older children to visit this playground and stay longer in the park,” council papers read.

Frimley Park covers a large area of almost 20 hectares in Hastings’ north.