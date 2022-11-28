Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

$2m upgrade of Frimley Park could include ‘mega-swing’; outdoor classroom proposed

By
2 mins to read
Frimley Park in Hastings could be in for a big facelift. Photo / Warren Buckland

Frimley Park in Hastings could be in for a big facelift. Photo / Warren Buckland

Plans for an almost $2 million upgrade of a sprawling Hastings park will be placed in the hands of the district’s newly-appointed council, which will decide on whether or not to move the project to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today