People impacted by the psychological toll from Cyclone Gabrielle can access free care thanks to a $2 million Te Whatu Ora package. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay residents affected by Cyclone Gabrielle will now be able to access funded wellbeing initiatives — including free counselling sessions and traditional rongoā healing — as part of a new package worth more than $2 million from Te Whatu Ora Matau a Māui (Hawke’s Bay).

It comes at a time when many will no doubt be struggling with the ongoing mental health and wellbeing impact of Cyclone Gabrielle one year on from the disaster.

Te Whatu Ora Cyclone Gabrielle recovery manager Pania Shingleton said the comprehensive package includes counselling, online doctor consults, pharmacy treatments, and even the traditional Māori healing practice of rongoā.

“Last year was challenging for many in our community, and we want to get 2024 off to a more positive start,” she said.

To access the seven free counselling sessions, people can visit their GP, and counselling is also available by calling or texting 1737.

Further healthcare help will be given to people displaced in Category One, Two or Three areas.

Displaced people can get a letter from their council (if property owners) and provide proof of their Category One to Three address.

This will entitle the household to two free GP and nurse consultations and one after-hours consultation, as well as the “Reach out for help” package.

Wairoa residents will also be able to access free GP and counselling through the Queen St Practice supported by Kahungunu Executive, Ngāti Pahauwera and Rongomawahine.

Wairoa hauora providers have also received funding to organise social hauora days for the elderly and to provide transport within Wairoa for elderly people visiting the GP.

“We are wanting to ensure this package is effective in helping people where it is needed, with a wide range of options to ensure people are able to look after their health and wellbeing,” Shingleton said.

Funding has also been allocated to five Māori Health providers to facilitate people accessing Practice Plus, an online doctor service, giving people a place in the community to ask for help.

These providers can help people book appointments on the Practice Plus app, including those who are not enrolled with a doctor.

“We know accessing healthcare is a barrier to some people in our community,” Shingleton said.

“The sooner they see someone, the more positive their health outcomes are, which is why we worked this into our funding. We urge people to contact their GP if they need someone to talk to.”

The funding is open now and runs until June 30.