$200,000 goes to Hawke's Bay player in pre-Christmas stroke of Lotto luck

A Strike Four ticket sold in Hastings won its holder $200,000 in Saturday night's Lotto draw. Photo / NZME

Service station Lotto agencies have brought pre-Christmas Strike Four jackpot good luck to Hawke's Bay for the second time in a fortnight with a $200,000 windfall for holders of a ticket bought in Hastings.

The ticket with numbers 06, 13, 03 and 14 in draw number 2126 on Saturday was sold at Caltex Omahu Road.

On December 4 a $600,000 Strike Four jackpot prize went to the holder of a ticket sold at Mobil Wairoa.

They were two of three top prizes struck by tickets sold in Hawke's Bay in the six Lotto draws so far this month, the biggest a $1 million Lotto first division prize to a ticket sold in Napier in the December 11 draw.

The Powerball first division prize was not struck on Saturday and jackpots to $12 million on Wednesday, while two tickets, one sold in Auckland and the other in Christchurch, shared the Lotto first division prize with $500,000 each, with all six numbers under 20 (03, 04, 06, 13, 14, 17) as were the bonus number (09) and Powerball number (07).