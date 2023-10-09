11-year-old skateboarding star Ignacia Munoz Vargas popped into Bay Skate in Napier for a practice off the back of her national victory. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hot off the heels of her victory at the NZ Skateboarding National’s in Gisborne, 11-year-old skate sensation Ignacia Munoz Vargas recently popped into Napier’s Bay Skate to show off her impressive skills.

Clinching a first placing in the Park Women’s Open category and third in the Vert Women’s, the Olympic hopeful from Auckland proved she was a force to be reckoned with after tearing up Napier’s bowl.

She’s getting ready for her triumphant return to Hawke’s Bay in November, where she hopes to win Bay Skate’s Napier Bowl comp.

“It felt really good to win,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today after her recent victory in Gisborne.

Vargas has only been skating for two year and is taking the NZ skating scene by storm.

She was inspired to get into the sport by 13-year-old skateboard champion Jessica Ready.

“Before, I used to scooter at the skatepark, and then I saw Jessica skating every day. I asked my dad to buy me a skateboard, and he bought one and I started skating with her.”

Her dad Sebastian Munoz, who spends weeks on end travelling with Vargas across the country to compete, said Ignacia is currently looking for sponsors to help push her professional career forward.

“If everyone wants to support Ignacia to have any hope of getting to the Olympics, it’s very important we start from now,” he said.

Vargas has a special message for girls in the bay thinking of giving skating a go like she did.

“Just do it and have fun.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.