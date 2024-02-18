Hawke's Bay artist Sophie Lankovsky represented the region's mysterious and beautiful Blowhard Bush for Forest and Bird's 100th anniversary celebrations. Photo / Sophie Lankovsky

Exhausted horses, volcanic eruptions, and a cave-dwelling Māori family are just some of the things that make up the history of Hawke’s Bay’s Blowhard Bush.

But today, the dense odyssey of greenery and towering mataī trees is most widely recognised for its conservation, and one Hawke’s Bay artist hopes her clay creation will bring awareness to the work Forest and Bird had done to make it a safe haven for local wildlife.

Local artist Sophie Lankovsky was the sole representative from Hawke’s Bay present at Lopdell House in Auckland over the weekend, taking her sculpture and a poem by author Scott Moyes about Blowhard Bush to a special exhibition as part of Forest and Bird’s centennial celebrations with other artists from across Aotearoa.

“The 26 Forest and Bird Centennial project is an opportunity to honour the mahi of our hardworking volunteers while inspiring more people to apply their passion and skills to protecting te taiao (natural world),” Forest and Bird chief executive Nicola Toki said of the 100-year-old organisation.

“Each creative pair has captured the beauty, fragility, and ecological importance of these conservation efforts at-place. The writers and artists have dedicated a huge amount of time, creativity, and aroha to this project, and the results are spectacular.”

Lankovsky said she was inspired by the work being done at the reserve that’s north-west of Hastings. She wanted her art to reflect the beauty it held.

“There’s so much beauty and so much positive action there at Blowhard Bush.

“Forest and Bird took us out and we spent two or three hours there. I’d been there before, but I’d never seen it that well or with a purpose like that.”

The reserve sits just off Taihape Rd, about 50km outside of Hastings. The 63-hectare reserve is owned by the Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society and cared for by the Hastings-Havelock North branch of the society.

“It was gifted by a farmer years ago who thought it wouldn’t be best for farming but as a place to conserve wildlife and native flora and fauna,” Lankovsky said.

It is also home to Patiki’s Cave, formed by a volcanic eruption and home to a Māori family for many years in the 1800s. The Blowhard name originates from the early coaching days in Hawke’s Bay when horses breathed heavily as they struggled to cross the inland ranges of the province.

Despite the mystery and struggles of the past, today the bush acts as a beacon of hope for Hawke’s Bay’s conservation.

Forest and Bird has been eradicating pests in the area since 2003 and continues to work to conserve the area while still recognising its history.

“I’m so keen on telling people about it because many people don’t know it’s there or that the birds live there,” Lankovsky said.

One of those special birds was the North Island NZ robin, which Lankovsky said hopped right in front of her feet.

“That was special because we don’t have these birds in other bushes that aren’t protected by Forest and Bird.”

Forest and Bird members working on developing Blowhard Bush in 2007.

Her sculpture features a variety of removable native birds she saw during her time sitting on a mataī tree trunk.

“I had a list of certain birds and chose ones that wouldn’t survive if Forest and Bird hadn’t been there.

“It’s a visual reminder. People can see these works and maybe think more deeply about the good work being done and the history around it.”

The poet Moyes wrote of seeing the power of community connection on his visit to Blowhard Bush, as well as the serene beauty it showcased.

“As someone who lives out of town, my expectations were measured.

“This region had felt the full force of Cyclone Gabrielle just weeks earlier. I was prepared to be a humble observer. What I saw was a community rebuilding with unwavering spirit, and that shone through with our visit to Blowhard Bush.”

While Lankovsky doesn’t know where her sculpture will end up, she’s excited by the fact it can be used for things like screenprints and photos, with the money going directly to Forest and Bird.

In Robin’s Hood

Writer: Scott Moyes

In robin’s hood, we do not take though riches do surround us. Instead, we steal a moment with the treasures that have found us.

We bow our humble heads to the Mataī on the throne. The 800-year dynasty. The kingdom that they’ve grown.

The limestone is the wordsmith. The history engraver. The mushrooms - the artist. The colour that we savour.

Yes, there are the scoundrels. The clever midnight thieves. We also have our servants soaring high amongst the trees.

Our kererū. Our tūī. The bellbirds of the wood. And those who perch beside us insisting, we’re in robin’s hood.

