REVIEW
Why are we so fascinated by our mortality, by the fragility of our flesh and bones? New Zealand pathologist Dr Cynric Temple-Camp posits that it is the “why” of illness and death that really piques our interest.
Temple-Camp’s previous books have covered much of his long and esteemed career. This, his third and purportedly final book, covers famous historic cases, the extraordinary hiding in the ordinary, as well as musings on the Covid experience in New Zealand.
The tone is conversational. Sometimes, the dialogue relates mortuary and lab conversations, some presumably paraphrased at such a distance in time.
Temple-Camp has no shortage of anecdotes and cases with which to regale an audience trying to make sense of life through stories of death.