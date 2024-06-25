There’s an appendix containing a surprise visitor and the unexpected dangers of excessive peanut consumption (in chapters delightfully entitled ”What on earth have you been eating?: part 1 and part 2″).

“Musings on murder,’” has the perpetrator emailing a relative that “Dunedin is the perfect place to get away with murder as the police are not sophisticated enough to catch anyone in a complicated case.” Don’t pack your bags just yet, though, he was arrested soon after.

A particularly interesting and chilling chapter begins with global pathologists on a teleconference as a coronavirus sweeps from China through Europe. Temple-Camp, characteristically honest, describes himself as bemused and amused, presuming it to be “mass global hysteria”.

Then he takes delivery of a large refrigerated container. The problems that arise suddenly and with no immediate solution are nutted out one by one, at times unconventionally, showcasing the best of humanity scrambling to manage something that ripped at our social fabric.

The Final Diagnosis is for true crime fans, for those who are strong of stomach and voracious in their appetite, and for those who are hungry for the stories that ground us in our mortality. As the blurb states: “The ‘if’ of death is certain. The ‘when’ is unknown. It is the ‘why’ that really gets people’s interest…”

Temple-Camp has some of the answers.