Dog, by Rob Perry (Europa Editions, $36.99)

In this novel, we meet Benjamin Glass, 18, and currently quite alone in the world. He’s been living with his Nan in her caravan by the sea, but Nan is currently in the hospital.

Benjamin works at the supermarket and has mysophobia, a fear of germs, resulting in what appears to be obsessive-compulsive disorder.

His manager, Camille, looks out for him: “At work, when a chicken packet split across the scales of Benjamin’s till and dripped inside the circuitry, Camille had carefully explained to him the importance of venting your negativity.

“While Benjamin spent the best part of forty minutes washing the pink chicken juice from his hands and workspace, Camille expressed that the flow of energy was constant and unerring.”

To release that energy, the pair scream into their coats in a comedic, character-building scene that illustrates the tone of the book; its syntax is simple, but Benjamin is complicated.