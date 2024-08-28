“So, when the opportunity arose to step back into Frankie’s shoes for this production in Napier, I couldn’t resist.”

Jersey Boys is a rags-to-riches tale, full of heart and emotion, but with a darker edge that grips audiences from the beginning.

Napier Operatic Society secretary Sonya Aifai said the show is not just about the music but also about the struggles, betrayals, brotherhood, and cost of fame.

She said: “Of course, the music is legendary, but it’s the compelling narrative and complex characters that really make this show stand out”.

Lavercombe said he has always loved theatre and has been fortunate to spend the last 12 years touring with The Rocky Horror Show.

“It’s been an incredible journey, performing worldwide including multiple seasons on the West End and with more than 2600 performances, I’ve had the unique honour of performing in the show more than anyone else in its 51-year history,” he said.

“It’s been a whirlwind of excitement and challenge, and I’ve learned so much from living in the world of such an iconic production.

“Now, bringing that wealth of experience to Jersey Boys feels like a natural progression— another opportunity to tell a powerful story on stage.”

Jersey Boys is one of the most successful musicals in recent times, with sharp storytelling, real-life characters, and timeless music.

Aifai said: “Napier is incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to experience this show, and I believe the community is in for a real treat”.

“With a talented cast, an amazing set, and the emotional rollercoaster that this show provides, this is something that everyone in Napier needs to see.

“It’s a musical that will stay with you long after the final curtain falls.”

Jersey Boys will be on stage at the Napier Municipal Theatre from October 4 to 12 this year. Tickets are available through Ticketek.co.nz or at the theatre.