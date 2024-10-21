Hawke's Bay Airport opens up new Captain’s Corner play area for kids.

Children no longer face pre-flight boredom or long waits with nothing to do at Hawke’s Bay Airport. A new interactive kids’ play area has been installed as part of the airport’s 60th anniversary.

Designed for children aged 10 and under, Captain’s Corner has a mini cockpit, complete with controls and a runway-inspired floor labelled with the same numbers as Hawke’s Bay Airport.

The walls surrounding the cockpit tell aviation and local stories, including the migration story of the kuaka (bar-tailed godwit), aircraft that fly in and out of the airport, and the sea life that would have lived in Te Whanganui a Orotu before the 1931 earthquake.

Airport manager of marketing and business growth Judi Godbold says the new play area tells a unique story.

“We are delighted to see our new Captain’s Corner kids’ play area become a reality, and we invite our tamariki to explore it.