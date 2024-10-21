Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Napier Courier

New pre-flight entertainment for kids at Hawke’s Bay Airport

Napier Courier
2 mins to read
Hawke's Bay Airport opens up new Captain’s Corner play area for kids.

Hawke's Bay Airport opens up new Captain’s Corner play area for kids.

Children no longer face pre-flight boredom or long waits with nothing to do at Hawke’s Bay Airport. A new interactive kids’ play area has been installed as part of the airport’s 60th anniversary.

Designed for children aged 10 and under, Captain’s Corner has a mini cockpit, complete with controls and a runway-inspired floor labelled with the same numbers as Hawke’s Bay Airport.

The walls surrounding the cockpit tell aviation and local stories, including the migration story of the kuaka (bar-tailed godwit), aircraft that fly in and out of the airport, and the sea life that would have lived in Te Whanganui a Orotu before the 1931 earthquake.

Airport manager of marketing and business growth Judi Godbold says the new play area tells a unique story.

“We are delighted to see our new Captain’s Corner kids’ play area become a reality, and we invite our tamariki to explore it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We hope that visiting children will have their imaginations ignited by playing in the vibrant space where they can learn about the history of the airport and the environment that surrounds us.”

The airport’s “gold” sponsors, including ASB Bank, have supported the vision and helped make the unique play area possible.

ASB general manager of corporate banking Jo Durcan said, “Strong regions are critical for New Zealand’s future, and ASB is proud to back the businesses driving local economies forward.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s great to continue our ongoing relationship with Hawke’s Bay Airport and together enhance the gateway to this important region.”

The ASB’s client director based in Napier, Tyler Ashworth, added, “Hawke’s Bay Airport is one of New Zealand’s most vibrant regional airports, and it’s been exciting to be part of this project to make travel more fun for tamariki and our community.”

Other contributors include silver sponsor Designgroup Stapleton Elliott, and the installation’s designer, FPG.

Save

Latest from Napier Courier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Napier Courier