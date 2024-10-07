Laurel Judd's Walkin’ Wardrobe wins first place in the Geometric abstraction section of the World of Wearable Arts (WOW). Photo / Lynda Gordon

“An added concept was to add different pops of colour to the black-and-white base. Somewhere along the way, I thought of adding the coat hangers and then the rails,” Judd explained.

Every detail of the design was thought out and took a lot of time and effort to construct, and the WOW judges recognised that and said the “entry was exceptional in its overall design, construction, and creativity.”

Not only did Judd win her section, but WOW chose to acquire Walkin’ Wardrobe as part of the WOW collection.

As a multiple-time WOW finalist, Judd said that just getting into the finals is amazing. Winning was a whole different experience for the designer.

The finalists don’t find out any results until the night of the sold-out award show night held in front of thousands of people.

Judd said the experience was “exciting and nerve-racking, being in front of a sold-out audience.”

The Napier designer didn’t think she had won. Listening to third place and second place being called out and not winning either she thought her chances were definitely over.

Completely accepting that she had not won anything, and then being announced as the winner, Judd said, “It was absolutely amazing and unbelievable.”

“I had to go up the ramp and onto the stage, I was excited and shaking and so very happy,” she said.

The designer acknowledged her three models, who came out with the winner’s announcement, and then was presented with her WOW award by one of the judges - James Dobson, the founder of Jimmy D label in 2004.

Judd said, “It was such an honour.”

Napier Designer Laurel Judd's winning WOW entry. Photo / Lynda Gordon

After photos were taken on stage, Judd was escorted off the stage, still in a state of shock.

She said the venue was full, there were lots of congratulations and all of the designers supported each other.

“I’m pretty sure the audience agreed [with Judd winning] by the amount of clapping and the ‘yahooing’ from them and my family.

“It was so cool for them to be there,” she said.

Even after the awards ceremony ended, the congratulations kept coming for the designer, with many people enthused about Judd’s entry.

While the design won the award, Judd wants to congratulate her three WOW models and choreographers.

She said, “They were amazing,” and with her quirky and funny entry, “they couldn’t have done it better.”

Judd also worked with three local young men during the construction of her outfits, who she said were amazing as she required more fittings than she originally thought.

The climax of Judd’s whole experience this time around with WOW was seeing her work on the big stage and “feeling the reaction of that huge audience.”

She added, “And then to be announced the winner was unbelievable.”

At 74 years old, this was the Napier designer’s fourth WOW entry to make it to the finals; Judd said she feels very privileged about the finalist entry, but this was her first win at WOW.

When asked if she would enter again, Judd said, “Possibly not. I feel this is my pinnacle, and maybe I need to retire while on a high.

“But I will never say never.”

