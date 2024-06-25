- Night sweats

- Vaginal dryness

- Mood changes

- Loss of self-confidence

- Sleep disturbances.

The start of symptoms is a good reminder to see your doctor for a review of risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, cancer and osteoporosis.

Reducing stress and alcohol intake, eating a healthy diet, balancing your blood sugar levels, and exercising regularly may offer relief from symptoms and improve your overall health.

The goals of managing menopause are to relieve symptoms and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Options include menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), vaginal oestrogen and non-hormonal therapies.

MHT, oestrogen or combined with progestogen, is effective for hot flushes and night sweats, may improve sleep problems and help manage osteoporosis. It is important to consult your doctor about the risks and benefits, but for most symptomatic women, the benefits outweigh the risks.

The availability of oestrogen patches has been intermittent, causing ongoing supply issues due to increased global demand and manufacturing problems.

Switching brands, halving, or combining patches could be options at the pharmacy, or scripts might need to be adjusted to tablets or gels. Check the Pharmac website for updates.

Non-hormonal therapies, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), gabapentin, pregabalin, and clonidine, may provide relief from hot flushes and night sweats.

SSRIs and SNRIs increase the amount of serotonin available, so they may also improve mood, sleep, and quality of life. The herbs black cohosh and red clover may help hot flushes and can be found in Go Healthy Meno-Free.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service. It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.