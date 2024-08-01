Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay’s first 100 Day Journey exhibition opens at CAN

Napier Courier
By Tania Wright
3 mins to read
Fighting Horses, a painting by Don Wilkie.

It’s been a busy time at CAN with our school holiday programme, lots of creative workshops and floor talks.

We would like to welcome back Don Wilkie to our small gallery until August 8 with his exhibition of portraits, nature and aviation. Don took up painting full time in January 2012. After he put his first painting on his painting Facebook site he was asked to do his first commission. Since then he has had numerous exhibitions and commissions. Don has a love of history which has helped him research his paintings, which lend towards realism with an eye for detail.

In our main gallery on Friday, August 2 at 5pm, we are looking forward to opening Hawke’s Bay’s first 100 Day Journey exhibition.

The 100 Day Journey is a programme targeted specifically for creatives, developed and refined over the past seven years by Kate Hartmann and Anna Layzell, the programme has seen more than 70 participants complete their own 100-day long creative journeys in the Wellington region. Thanks to support from Napier City Council’s Creative Communities scheme and Creative Arts Napier the programme has been able to be offered for the first time outside of Wellington in Napier.

Since April of this year, 10 local artists have been developing a body of work based on an individual and simultaneously collective creative process. The resultant group exhibition will showcase at Creative Arts Napier from August 2 to August 14, featuring work by Carol Clarke, Helen Donnelly, Helen Dynes, Tiffany Gray, Anneke Knegtmans, Lisa Loveday, Clare Plug and Joan Ropiha alongside work from mentors Kate Hartmann and Anna Layzell.

Also coming up this August we are looking forward to welcoming back Rachel Jarvis to our small gallery with her exhibition Gentle Creatures - Cows in Portrait.

We See You, a painting by Rachel Jarvis.
Rachel chose to do a series on cows and steers to highlight their individuality, and as these gentle beings are some of the most enslaved animals in the world she believes they deserve to be “seen”. All paintings are from photos taken by herself, family or friends, either locally or abroad. Curious Boys is the painting that triggered the idea of Rachel’s gorgeous bovine collection.

We will also be opening our new August micro exhibitions soon by the beautiful still life painter Bev Doohan, newcomer to the Hawke’s Bay art scene, Kriti Rawat and young Liro Susanto, son of Hawke’s Bay’s much loved artist Dali Susanto, with his break out exhibition. For more information head to our website www.thecan.co.nz

