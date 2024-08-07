In our workshop for August, Moodboard by Kriti Rawat is a vibrant exploration of artistic expression. Kriti’s artistic journey is driven by mood and inspiration. Her paintings are a captivating reﬂection of her inner world, where emotions and encounters ﬁnd expression through a variety of mediums – oil, acrylic, watercolour, and even venturing into the digital realm. Each piece is a unique window into Kriti’s creative process.

Liro Susanto, 12, will debut his artwork.

We are also excited to have Liro Susanto debuting his artwork in our workshop gallery during August. At only 12 years old this is an exciting step into the local art scene. Liro has created a collection of vivid acrylic paintings on canvas that will brighten any wall. Liro has an eye for detail, and his quirky nature means he puts a lot of time and effort into his interests. His talent for art is inspiring, and he began painting this series of pieces because he decided he wanted to achieve a goal.

Gentle Creatures - Cows in Portrait opens on August 10 in our small gallery. Talented animal portrait painter Rachel Jarvis of Two Dogs Art Studio chose to create a series on cows and steers, to highlight their individuality, and because these gentle beings are some of the most enslaved animals in the world and deserve to be “seen”.

Rachel’s incredible acrylic works are painted from photos taken by herself, family or friends either locally or abroad. Curious Boys is the painting that triggered the idea of this series.

CAN is happy to welcome back Bev Doohan with her gorgeous collection of flower photographs and Ines Kuesel, Winner of our Out of the Blue exhibition People’s Choice Award in the foyer for August.

Ines Knesel – Living on the Cape.

If you love print, you will love this. Join us as we celebrate the diversity of printmaking with East Side Story 7 - and this is a story; the tale of more than 20 local Hawke’s Bay-based printmakers as they come together and show the best of their most recent work, in their annual exhibition. Opening in our main gallery on Friday, August 16 from 5-7pm. You are welcome to come and join us.

For any further information visit our website at www.thecan.co.nz



