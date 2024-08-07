By CAN general manager Tania Wright
The days are getting longer and we have been enjoying the cool but crisp and sunny winter days here at CAN.
Last Friday evening, we had a fantastic opening, welcoming five new exhibitions into our spaces.
Our main gallery features the 100 Days Journey exhibition until August 14.
Since April of this year, local artists have been developing a body of work based on an individual and simultaneously collective creative process. The resultant group exhibition features work from local artists Carol Clarke, Helen Donnelly, Helen Dynes, Tiffany Gray, Anneke Knegtmans, Lisa Loveday, Clare Plug and Joan Ropiha alongside work from mentors Kate Hartmann and Anna Layzell.