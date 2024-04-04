Creative Arts Napier - known as CAN - wants to let locals know they are here and its doors are open to everyone.

As we head into the school holidays we have some wonderful artists bringing their new exhibitions to CAN.

They are perfect for families to come and check out together, with free demonstrations and fun interactive activities.

This school holidays “Let it Flow” by mother-daughter duo Karina Piha and Nina Weiss is set to create a playful and inspiring atmosphere in the CAN Main Gallery.

The exhibition features large, vibrant and endlessly intriguing abstracts by the pair, alongside some portrait work and other studies.

Join us on Friday, April 12, from 5pm to 7pm to celebrate the opening of Karina and Nina’s exhibition. All welcome. “Let it Flow” will be on display from April 11 to 25.

Mother-daughter art duo Karina Piha and Nina Weiss, set to create a playful and inspiring atmosphere in the CAN Main Gallery.

They share the love for creating art, playing, experimenting with different styles and materials in the garage studio they share.

Some fun hands-on activities enhance this exhibition, perfect for a visit with the youngsters these holidays.

Karina and Nina said they believe in letting the magic of art happen by itself.

They explained “Let it Flow” is an infinite collection of mistakes, coincidences, luck, divine timing and the ultimate desire to be able to have an influence on it all.

“In every artwork you see, there are many more behind, they appear for a moment but escape as fast, if you can’t stop in time. Let it flow, the less you try to control the better,” they added.

From the April 12 to 25, CAN is proud to be showcasing three talented local artists in its Small Gallery.

Michele Jung, Julie Mello and Christine Parnell, with a passion for painting outdoors, plein air (the act of painting outdoors) have joined forces to give you the opportunity to experience Hawke’s Bay through their eyes.

This exhibit will open at CAN’s small gallery on April 12, from 5pm to 7pm.

In addition to their exhibition, these three experienced plein air painters will be giving the public a chance to watch them in their element, with a special “Painting the CAN” live demonstration event on Monday, April 22 (back up day Tuesday April 23 if raining).

Come along and see their individual take and style while painting the very gallery their work will be hanging in at this special event.

A sample of ‘Project X – the Aroha Collective’ by students at Sacred Heart College.

We are excited to introduce Project X - An exhibition of works created and donated by the Level 3 painters at Sacred Heart College Napier.

Sandra Howlett, head of Art Sacred Heart College Napier, said after a successful exhibition in 2023, displaying large abstract works, the school decided to produce a new series.

Project X is a display of works produced in a collaborative manner where every student has made their mark in some form on each work in an art group they named The Aroha Collective.

Howlett said, “providing aid and support is a major part of our school ethos and values.

“All works are for sale with the profit going directly to the financial aid of the Red Cross”.

View and purchase for the cause from ‘Project X – The Aroha Collective’ in the CAN Workshop Gallery throughout April 2024.

Taking up residence in the CAN foyer this April is artist Tammy Saywell with her exhibition “Eclectic Art”.

Tammy is a self-taught, intuitive artist who enjoys the evolving process, most times not knowing where the process will take her. She enjoys producing abstract art, while other works take on an impressionist style.

A CAN workshop set for a Pandora Project art therapy class.

In the CAN workshop space, Helen Dynes continues The Pandora Project, welcoming art enthusiasts, seekers of self-discovery, and those in search of stress relief.

It’s a haven for community-minded individuals, creative explorers keen on various mediums, and those seeking healing through art.

The Pandora Project stemmed from the Art Recovery classes that were held at CAN following Cyclone Gabrielle.

For eight weeks, you’ll explore the transformative power of art, self-expression and personal growth, learn therapeutic techniques through various art forms and experience a supportive and nurturing environment.

Families, friends and anyone interested can draw, paint and print on Mondays with Helen Dynes from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Check out the CAN website www.thecan.co.nz for more information and to register.



