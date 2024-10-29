One hundred and ten years, 12 mayors and many reincarnations later, the building was last used as the education discovery centre attached to the old museum.
In 2012 the building was chopped in half and went on a short but slow journey to its present location so that the old site could be used to build the new entrance to the MTG (museum).
In 2013, Creative Napier and Napier City Council agreed to refurbish the old chambers and create a much-needed Community Art Space, the ‘go-to’ place for all artists in Hawke’s Bay.
Under the leadership of then manager Christine Heaney, fundraising started in earnest, raising $500,000 for the complete rebuild and refit project. By a public vote, the Arts Centre was given a new name and the new identity of Creative Arts Napier (CAN) was adopted by Creative Napier.
On December 12, 2014 the doors were officially opened by Mayor Bill Dalton and Tania Wright, our current manager and a former city councillor.
Ten years and three managers later, with thousands of visitors and a full programme of activities for everyone, CAN has cemented its place in the HB arts community and is thriving thanks to support from Napier City Council, our artists and the wider community.
CAN is a jewel of which we can be proud – a valuable asset to the city of Napier and a fitting home for community arts. CAN has delivered on the expectations of our community, creating the model to inspire other community arts organisations across the country.