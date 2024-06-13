Bentley is a friendly one-year-old American Staffordshire terrier/mastiff.

There are plenty of puppies and more mature dogs in foster care in Napier this winter, waiting for new owners and maybe a cosy fire to lay beside.

Christine Batista and the Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay’s team of carers and supporters have been working to find homes for several older dogs, as well as puppies. Almost all of the dogs approved for adoption by Napier City Council animal control are assisted by Batista and her supporters.

Among them currently is a litter of share pei cross puppies, nearly four months old, that have been dubbed the “A Team” by their carers. Abel, Angus, Amber, Amos, Alice and Archie’s distinct personalities range from shy to confident. All love snuggles, cuddles and playtime.

Alfie is good with other dogs and people and would suit an active family.

Christine says while it’s always great to see pups go to good homes, she urges people not to forget about the bigger dogs.

Another Archie, a mastiff cross, and his brother Alfie have featured in Adopt-a-dog before.

The one-year-olds are well-behaved, good with other dogs and people, and would suit active families.

Bentley is a very friendly, nice-natured American Staffordshire terrier/mastiff. He is also a year old now.

Bentley would be happy in a permanent home which he has either all to himself, or one in which a female dog is already living. He would suit someone who can reinforce the training he has received to date.

If you are interested in any of the dogs featured, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information.



