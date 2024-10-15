Bay Batucada joins other drum groups from across the world for 'Drum for Health' global initiative.
Following the idea music can reduce stress, improve mood, and even boost immune function due to the happiness hormones, 30-piece Brazilian drumming Band Bay Batucada joined in on the global “Drum for Health” campaign.
The Hawke’s Bay group created an upbeat video to accompany 10 other bands from all over the United Kingdom and the United States involved in the project.
Bay Batucada president Jared Sherriff said his group was the only samba band from New Zealand participating in the Drum for Health initiative, but he hoped bands from other parts of Aotearoa would get involved in the future.
Starting in 2023 with two UK samba groups Swan Samba and Batida Rio, Drum for Health brought bands and communities together for a common cause and demonstrated that music and movement are for everyone and offer great health benefits.
Swan Samba reached out to the Hawke’s Bay batucada band on Instagram and asked if they would like to take part in this year’s project.
When asked what part drumming can play in physical and mental health, the Bay Batucada president said, “From a physical perspective, drumming can help to improve your coordination, balance and muscle strength. It can also help with memory and concentration”.
Although Sherriff could not say whether or not drummers are the happiest musicians, he does believe “drummers have a unique advantage.”
He added, “I have fun when I’m playing music, so it’s natural to feel happier when you’re feeling the rhythm and the energy of a samba circle during a band practice”.
Along with health benefits, drumming in a group can help with social anxiety and meeting new people as the group gives people the chance to socialise during practices and after performances.
“Making new friends as adults isn’t always easy and can be quite daunting for some people, especially if you are new to town and don’t know anybody, for example.
“So groups like Bay Batucada are a great way for people to expand their social circles,” Sherriff said.
While anyone can give drumming a go with Bay Batucada, the president believes that adults overcoming the embarrassment or shyness about trying or learning new things can hold people back.
“There’s a perception that if you don’t get something perfect immediately the first time, that it’s not for you. I just can’t agree with that.
“Through regular practice, we’ve seen our bandmates blossom into great musicians. Making music is a gift, and it’s a privilege to share it with the world,” he said.
The Drum for Health initiative spans October and November, celebrating key dates and different focuses, including World Make Music Day, World Teacher Day, World Mental Health Day (also coincidentally Hug a Drummer Day), International Drum Month and International Students Day
For those interested in joining and learning more about Bay Batucada, the group holds beginner workshops every winter, and people can find out more on their website: baybatucada.org.nz/workshop.
Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz