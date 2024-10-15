Sherriff hoped to use the power of the internet for a good cause and share Swan Samba’s vision of showcasing samba drumming as a positive force in society from our corner of the world.

More than 100 drummers from bands across New Zealand joined Bay Batucada to celebrate the group's 10 year anniversary.

Bay Batucada got behind the Drum for Health initiative, getting together to perform a groovy beat with smiles on their faces in front of the waves on Napier’s Marine Parade.

The bay drummers released their part of the video health video on the group’s YouTube channel on World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

When asked what part drumming can play in physical and mental health, the Bay Batucada president said, “From a physical perspective, drumming can help to improve your coordination, balance and muscle strength. It can also help with memory and concentration”.

Although Sherriff could not say whether or not drummers are the happiest musicians, he does believe “drummers have a unique advantage.”

He added, “I have fun when I’m playing music, so it’s natural to feel happier when you’re feeling the rhythm and the energy of a samba circle during a band practice”.

Along with health benefits, drumming in a group can help with social anxiety and meeting new people as the group gives people the chance to socialise during practices and after performances.

“Making new friends as adults isn’t always easy and can be quite daunting for some people, especially if you are new to town and don’t know anybody, for example.

“So groups like Bay Batucada are a great way for people to expand their social circles,” Sherriff said.

While anyone can give drumming a go with Bay Batucada, the president believes that adults overcoming the embarrassment or shyness about trying or learning new things can hold people back.

“There’s a perception that if you don’t get something perfect immediately the first time, that it’s not for you. I just can’t agree with that.

“Through regular practice, we’ve seen our bandmates blossom into great musicians. Making music is a gift, and it’s a privilege to share it with the world,” he said.

The Drum for Health initiative spans October and November, celebrating key dates and different focuses, including World Make Music Day, World Teacher Day, World Mental Health Day (also coincidentally Hug a Drummer Day), International Drum Month and International Students Day

For those interested in joining and learning more about Bay Batucada, the group holds beginner workshops every winter, and people can find out more on their website: baybatucada.org.nz/workshop.





Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz







