COLUMN
Ahuriri Pharmacy pharmacist Mel Barber shares what readers need to know about head lice.
Nits, cooties, lice or whatever you want to call the small insects around the size of a sesame seed that live on the human scalp, everyone at some point in their life has had to deal with head lice.
Despite popular belief, head lice cannot jump, fly or swim but are spread when people have their heads close together or by sharing combs, brushes and hats.
Female lice lay eggs (nits) close to the scalp, which are glued firmly to each hair. After hatching, lice mature over 9-12 days to adulthood, when they can reproduce.