Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Napier Courier

Ahuriri Pharmacy advice on dry skin, eczema and surviving the cooler months

Napier Courier
By Mel Barber
2 mins to read
Pharmacist Mel Barber (right) from Ahuriri Pharmacy assists a customer.

Pharmacist Mel Barber (right) from Ahuriri Pharmacy assists a customer.

Ahuriri Pharmacy pharmacist Mel Barber shares her three top tips when it comes to surviving the cooler months with dry skin and eczema.

The cold, dry air of winter can play havoc with our skin, especially when combined with heating, reduced sunlight and hot showers. This can leave it dehydrated, dry and itchy.

Scratching can cause it to become inflamed and may develop into eczema, which looks red, thickened and with a rash. We look at three keys to minimise dry skin.

1. Finding triggers

Keep a symptom diary, including foods and other possible irritants, to uncover what triggers flare-ups.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Common irritants include foods (dairy, soy, beef, chicken, nuts, oranges, strawberries, wheat, seafood and colours), stress, weather changes, woollen clothing, perfumes and chemicals.

Excessive contact with water and irritation from soaps and detergents, infections, overheating and genetics can also be factors.

Choose cotton, loose-fitting clothing against your skin, allowing it to breathe without overheating and avoid scratching.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2. Improving the condition of your skin

Choose foods high in antioxidants and natural oils - berries, avocados, fatty fish, raw nuts and seeds. Supplement with vitamins A, B3, B7 and D to increase the production of proteins and ceramides and maintain the integrity of the skin barrier.

Use soap substitutes that won’t strip the skin and turn down the shower temperature. While the skin is damp, apply a good moisturiser liberally 2-3 times a day to reduce itch and dryness.

We recommend Avène’s XeraCalm cream to soothe and moisturise.

3. Treat inflamed areas

If the skin starts to become inflamed, eczema develops. Corticosteroid (a class of steroid hormones) creams and ointments are available from your pharmacist or doctor to reduce inflammation.

Eczema is more likely to recur if insufficient steroids are used or they are stopped too early, so apply as directed until the skin is clear, which usually takes 7 to 14 days.

Side effects such as skin thinning from using topical products for short periods are very rare. Drowsy antihistamines may also be used to help with disturbed sleep caused by itchy skin.

If infections are present, they should be treated.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.

Latest from Napier Courier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Napier Courier