Common irritants include foods (dairy, soy, beef, chicken, nuts, oranges, strawberries, wheat, seafood and colours), stress, weather changes, woollen clothing, perfumes and chemicals.

Excessive contact with water and irritation from soaps and detergents, infections, overheating and genetics can also be factors.

Choose cotton, loose-fitting clothing against your skin, allowing it to breathe without overheating and avoid scratching.

2. Improving the condition of your skin

Choose foods high in antioxidants and natural oils - berries, avocados, fatty fish, raw nuts and seeds. Supplement with vitamins A, B3, B7 and D to increase the production of proteins and ceramides and maintain the integrity of the skin barrier.

Use soap substitutes that won’t strip the skin and turn down the shower temperature. While the skin is damp, apply a good moisturiser liberally 2-3 times a day to reduce itch and dryness.

3. Treat inflamed areas

If the skin starts to become inflamed, eczema develops. Corticosteroid (a class of steroid hormones) creams and ointments are available from your pharmacist or doctor to reduce inflammation.

Eczema is more likely to recur if insufficient steroids are used or they are stopped too early, so apply as directed until the skin is clear, which usually takes 7 to 14 days.

Side effects such as skin thinning from using topical products for short periods are very rare. Drowsy antihistamines may also be used to help with disturbed sleep caused by itchy skin.

If infections are present, they should be treated.

