Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay, which fosters and rehomes dogs, want people to spare a thought this winter for the many dogs and pups in temporary homes in Hawke’s Bay while they wait for permanent adoption.
As Christine explains, she and her team of carers and supporters at Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay could always do with more foster parents. “Many people don’t realise we don’t have a shelter.”
In particular, rescued dogs may need more time than others to relax in new surroundings before they feel safe and secure. Christine and her supporters assist most dogs approved for adoption by Napier City Council Animal Control.
Look for a home is Sassy, a Staffordshire terrier/collie cross, who has a confident, cheeky personality and has been quick to learn basic commands.
At about 3 months old, she is good with children and has been well-socialised with dogs of all sizes and cats.