She is happy to sleep in a crate at night and heads for her crate whenever she feels she needs a daytime nap.

Sassy would make a great family dog, and one with another dog to help reinforce her training and keep her company would be ideal.

Among the young dogs still in foster care is Casey, a sweet-natured heading dog/border collie cross, who gets on well with other dogs. She is about a year old.

Several of the ‘A team’ older sharpei cross pups, now almost 5 months old, are also still waiting to be adopted.

At just over 2 months old, quiet Rose and feisty Daisy have settled well into their foster home.

Two of the three Jack Russell/fox terrier/chihuahua cross pups dumped at Westshore Beach in May are still looking for a home.

If you are interested in any of the dogs featured, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information.

Adoption fees apply.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said, “many thanks from Napier City Council for the care, attention, and safe environments these caregivers provide”.