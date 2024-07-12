Advertisement
Adopt a dog: Young pups in need of loving homes

Sassy, a Staffordshire terrier/collie cross, has a confident and cheeky personality that would be the perfect fit for any family.

Napier City Council animal control supporter Christine Batista and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay, which fosters and rehomes dogs, want people to spare a thought this winter for the many dogs and pups in temporary homes in Hawke’s Bay while they wait for permanent adoption.

As Christine explains, she and her team of carers and supporters at Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay could always do with more foster parents. “Many people don’t realise we don’t have a shelter.”

In particular, rescued dogs may need more time than others to relax in new surroundings before they feel safe and secure. Christine and her supporters assist most dogs approved for adoption by Napier City Council Animal Control.

Look for a home is Sassy, a Staffordshire terrier/collie cross, who has a confident, cheeky personality and has been quick to learn basic commands.

At about 3 months old, she is good with children and has been well-socialised with dogs of all sizes and cats.

She is happy to sleep in a crate at night and heads for her crate whenever she feels she needs a daytime nap.

Sassy would make a great family dog, and one with another dog to help reinforce her training and keep her company would be ideal.

Casey, a sweet-natured heading dog/border collie cross is looking for her forever home.
Among the young dogs still in foster care is Casey, a sweet-natured heading dog/border collie cross, who gets on well with other dogs. She is about a year old.

Several of the ‘A team’ older sharpei cross pups, now almost 5 months old, are also still waiting to be adopted.

Two of the three Jack Russell/fox terrier/chihuahua cross pups found dumped at Westshore Beach in May are still up for adoption.

At just over 2 months old, quiet Rose and feisty Daisy have settled well into their foster home.

Two of the three Jack Russell/fox terrier/chihuahua cross pups dumped at Westshore Beach in May are still looking for a home.
If you are interested in any of the dogs featured, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information.

All dogs mentioned are up for adoption and looking for a family to call their own. But, if you are looking for a furry friend and one of the dogs featured isn’t for you, other pups and adult dogs are looking for homes.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees apply.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said, “many thanks from Napier City Council for the care, attention, and safe environments these caregivers provide”.

