She said people had expressed interest in four of the other dogs from the event, but there were still lovely dogs needing new homes.

Bentley, the 16-month-old Staffordshire mastiff cross, loves a good walk.

One of those dogs still looking for a home is 15-month-old Pip, a whippet Staffordshire terrier cross.

Pip is calm and gentle natured. She would fit in perfectly with a family with children.

She is excellent at walking on a lead and is obedient.

Also looking for a home is Bentley, an easy-going, gentle Staffordshire terrier mastiff cross who is a joy to take for walks.

He is a good boy who minds his manners around people and other canines. He has also mastered basic commands such as sit, “pawse”, and wait.

Although his early life put him off being in a dog crate, he is well behaved when left home alone.

Bentley, who is about 16 months, loves playing fetch and cuddling. In his affectionate behaviour, he sometimes forgets he is not a small puppy anymore.

He would suit a family with older children.

Finley, the 18-month-old Staffordshire cross, is a social butterfly.

Another youngster needing a new home is Finley, because his owners have separated and can no longer care for him.

Christine took care of him as a young pup.

The 18-month-old Staffordshire terrier cross loves being with people and is used to being with another dog.

His favourite activities are napping in the sun, playing, and going for big walks.

because he has been an inside dog the whole time he has been with his former owners, he would be happiest with someone comfortable with keeping canines indoors.

All three dogs are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and registered, and Finley has health insurance.

Most of the dogs approved for adoption by Napier City Council Animal Control are assisted by Christine and her supporters.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, contact Christine Batista or Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay through Facebook for more information, including alternative photos.

Adoption fees apply.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman says it wants to thank Christine and Pound Pooches Hawke’s Bay for the care, attention and safe environments they provide.



