“I felt surprised and proud of myself that I had won the award and it was extra special to have my friend there with me to see me being presented with the award,” Hamish said.

Hamish Gilbert (left) with his mum Stephanie Gilbert and dad Bruce Gilbert. Hamish's twin brother Sam was unable to attend.

As for meeting the governor-general of New Zealand, Hamish said it was a “big honour and privilege to be presented with the award by Dame Cindy Kiro at Government house”.

The governor-general had presented Hamish with his Duke of Edinburgh Gold award at the Auckland award ceremony in 2022.

In education, Hamish earned NCEA Levels 1 and 2 and achieved his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award in 2020. He has held a variety of paid jobs, including a park host and grounds maintenance worker at Splash Planet, and is currently employed at Bunnings Warehouse.

Hamish also volunteers at Gracelands Retirement Village and the Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay, where he runs his own social enterprise, recycling metal.

As an advocate, Hamish promotes greater work opportunities for people with disabilities. He has spoken out about the challenges of transitioning from school to work, and his efforts led the Hastings District Council to create a promotional video for World Down Syndrome Day.

His advocacy for workplace inclusion was highlighted during National Disability Awareness Week 2022, and his views on employment were published in Willing to Work in 2023.

As a public speaker, Hamish advocates for greater societal change and the rights of people with disabilities. He has inspired audiences at events such as the 2020 Attitude Awards Gala Dinner, where he received the Special Olympics Attitude Award, the launch of the Special Olympics Duke of Edinburgh Club, and public forums on disability, inclusion and accessible transport.

Hamish has also worked with local disability and transport advisory groups to improve accessibility in his community.

As an athlete, he has earned multiple medals through Special Olympics and mainstream sports. He has competed in local surf life-saving and triathlon events.

Hamish was also awarded a Special Olympics Special Award at the 2017 National Games for the ‘athlete that best exemplifies the values and principles of the Special Olympics movement’ and received the 2023 Grant Hutcheson Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship in swimming.

Long time online friends, i-Volunteer buddy Jonathan Abplanalp and Hamish Gilbert out on a bike ride while both were in Wellington at the same time.

As a part of his award the New Zealand Down Syndrome Assoication recognised that Hamish’s leadership, perseverance and advocacy make him a deserving recipient of the National Achievement Award, proving that with determination and passion, anything is possible.

While in Wellington for the awards Hamish also got the chance to meet up with a special friend, i-Volunteer buddy Jonathan Abplanalp. The pair have known each other for three years but have never met in person.

Since the early stages of Covid-19 in New Zealand, when it was tough for people being isolated from their normal activities the pair have been zooming each other regularly.

IHC NZ’s i-Volunteers play a big part in the life of a person with an intellectual disability and the work IHC does by joining the One-to-One Friendship, i-Volunteer or Skill-based Learning Volunteer Programmes.

Jonathan was cycling the length of New Zealand from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise funds for IHC NZ on Givealittle and happened to be in Wellington, giving the two a chance to finally meet.

The day before the award ceremony, the friends met in Upper Hutt where Hamish joined Jonathan in his journey to the harbour in Petone.

“The biking became quite hilly and hard as we got lost after going the wrong way so it took longer than expected to get to the harbour,” Hamish said.

He added, “I feel it was special to be able to meet up with him [Jonathan] for the first time [in person], he was very nice and friendly.”

The pair also hung out the day after the ceremony, and went out for lunch then explored the city before parting ways. Hamish went home and Jonathan caught the ferry to Picton to start the South Island leg of his bike ride.

Hamish enjoyed meeting his friend in person and said he would like to see him again at some stage. Hamish followed Jonathan along for the rest of Jonathan’s Pedal for a Cause trip on Facebook and was excited to get the message his friend had made it to Bluff on the morning of December 2.







