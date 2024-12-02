Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, Governor-General of New Zealand (left), award recipient Hamish Gilbert and Dr Richard Davies.
Born with Down syndrome, Hawke’s Bay man Hamish Gilbert has been defying stereotypes and achieved far more than many thought possible for his whole life.
Driven by his determination to live an “awesome ordinary life” like his twin brother, Hamish has had success in education, employment, sports, leadership and advocacy, which has made him a role model for others living with disabilities.
In November at Government House, the Hawke’s Bay local was recognised by Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, Governor-General of New Zealand, at the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association’s National Awards.
Receiving the 2024 New Zealand Down Syndrome National Achievement award made Hamish feel “proud” of all the things he has achieved in the last few years.
Hamish received a phone call saying he would be getting the award, however he “had to keep it a secret from most people”.
His advocacy for workplace inclusion was highlighted during National Disability Awareness Week 2022, and his views on employment were published in Willing to Work in 2023.
As a public speaker, Hamish advocates for greater societal change and the rights of people with disabilities. He has inspired audiences at events such as the 2020 Attitude Awards Gala Dinner, where he received the Special Olympics Attitude Award, the launch of the Special Olympics Duke of Edinburgh Club, and public forums on disability, inclusion and accessible transport.
Hamish has also worked with local disability and transport advisory groups to improve accessibility in his community.
As an athlete, he has earned multiple medals through Special Olympics and mainstream sports. He has competed in local surf life-saving and triathlon events.
Hamish was also awarded a Special Olympics Special Award at the 2017 National Games for the ‘athlete that best exemplifies the values and principles of the Special Olympics movement’ and received the 2023 Grant Hutcheson Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship in swimming.
As a part of his award the New Zealand Down Syndrome Assoication recognised that Hamish’s leadership, perseverance and advocacy make him a deserving recipient of the National Achievement Award, proving that with determination and passion, anything is possible.
While in Wellington for the awards Hamish also got the chance to meet up with a special friend, i-Volunteer buddy Jonathan Abplanalp. The pair have known each other for three years but have never met in person.
Since the early stages of Covid-19 in New Zealand, when it was tough for people being isolated from their normal activities the pair have been zooming each other regularly.
IHC NZ’s i-Volunteers play a big part in the life of a person with an intellectual disability and the work IHC does by joining the One-to-One Friendship, i-Volunteer or Skill-based Learning Volunteer Programmes.
Jonathan was cycling the length of New Zealand from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise funds for IHC NZ on Givealittle and happened to be in Wellington, giving the two a chance to finally meet.
The day before the award ceremony, the friends met in Upper Hutt where Hamish joined Jonathan in his journey to the harbour in Petone.
“The biking became quite hilly and hard as we got lost after going the wrong way so it took longer than expected to get to the harbour,” Hamish said.
He added, “I feel it was special to be able to meet up with him [Jonathan] for the first time [in person], he was very nice and friendly.”
The pair also hung out the day after the ceremony, and went out for lunch then explored the city before parting ways. Hamish went home and Jonathan caught the ferry to Picton to start the South Island leg of his bike ride.
Hamish enjoyed meeting his friend in person and said he would like to see him again at some stage. Hamish followed Jonathan along for the rest of Jonathan’s Pedal for a Cause trip on Facebook and was excited to get the message his friend had made it to Bluff on the morning of December 2.