Among the rugby players was Isaia Walker-Leawere, a Hawke’s Bay Magpie who had recently been called into the All Blacks camp.

Walker-Leawere, who said he was “stoked to be a part of the ceremony again”, highlighted the importance of recognising not only athletic talent but also team spirit and positive influence.

“It’s great to see these players being celebrated for the positive vibes they bring to their team, and you can see the joy as the kids walk across the stage to get their medals.

“Typically, it’s the top try scorers or tacklers who get recognised at the end of the season, so it’s great to see this recognition for displaying the values at the heart of all sport,” Walker-Leawere said.

Eleven-year-old Scott Haw, from the Havelock North Rugby Club, was super excited about getting a medal and said: “I felt really proud accepting my medal with my family there.”

Haw added: “Playing rugby is my favourite thing to do, especially with my mates.”

Pulse player Parris Petera and a junior netball Unison Medal recipient.

Young Hawke’s Bay netball players were awarded their medals by Central Pulse player Parris Petera, who said she was thrilled to join in with the netball ceremony.

“I enjoy attending community events like this when I can, especially when I’m back in the Bay. When the kids’ faces light up as they receive their medal, it makes it all worth it.”

Petera added, “As a professional netball player, I love playing with teammates who are great team players and give their all. It’s wonderful to see so many children being recognised for these values.”

The Unison logo can be found on many community sports uniforms and grounds, as the organisation believes that celebrating tamariki/children for their hard work, discipline, and fair play is really important.

Unison’s general manager commercial and regulatory, Jason Larkin, said: “Unison is always excited about the annual medal ceremonies, which are a highlight for many young players and whānau across the region.”

As a consumer-owned company, Larkin said, Unison is extremely proud to support and showcase events and organisations that promote the well-being, health, and development of children in its regions.

“The values recognised are not only important for sport but also for ensuring the next generation plays their role alongside Unison in powering thriving communities,” Larkin said.

“Our Greatest Supporter Programme also plays a key role in educating young people about staying safe around electricity.”

Along with Hawke’s Bay’s young sportspeople, 30 Unison medals were also awarded to junior hockey players in Taupō.