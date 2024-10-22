Joseph Whitelock, riding Mombo in the saddle bronc event at the 2021 Rodeo in Clearwater Nebraska, United States.

While the event will run as a rodeo, Hawke’s Bay Rodeo Club decided to call it the Country Round Up because they wanted the event to be more than just a rodeo and have a point of difference from every other rodeo in the country.

“We wanted to incorporate some ideas from the American rodeo scene as they run a lot of their rodeos in conjunction with fairs and other events,” Whitelock said.

There is something for the rural community and city folk alike at the event, with not only rodeo events but halftime entertainment clown acts, and, all followed by a band playing after the rodeo.

The event is for “anyone to come along and experience what rodeo is all about”.

“It doesn’t matter if you are from town or the country or have never been to a rodeo before. All are welcome, it’s a great family event,” he said.

Rodeo events will include all the classics, such as an open rodeo that includes bareback, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, rope and tie, team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling. There will also be second-division and junior competitors, which Whitelock said the “crowds always seem to love”.

Joseph Whitelock, riding Shark Attack in the saddle bronc event at the 2021 Outram Rodeo.

Hawke’s Bay Rodeo Club hopes to attract the best cowboys and cowgirls from around the country.

While rodeo events will be a big draw, there will also be a large variety of food stalls/trucks with a wide range of yummy food and desserts to pick from.

There will also be a range of merchandise stalls, including western stalls and clothing, equestrian supplies and other items.

The group is also hoping to run a couple of activities, such as pony rides for the kids.

Whitelock said they are still open to taking on more vendors for merchandise stalls and activities.

“We are expecting a big turnout, so we expect it would be worthwhile for our vendors,” he said.

When asked why this rodeo event is important to Hawke’s Bay, Whitelock told Hastings Leader that the “lower part of the North Island was missing out on a good rodeo, and there hasn’t been one in Hawke’s Bay for many years”.

He added, “After everything Hawke’s Bay has been through, we thought it would be something exciting for the Hawke’s Bay community to look forward to.

“We are also hoping for spectators to travel from further afar.”

For more information on Hawke’s Bay Country Round Up, visit the Hawke’s Bay Rodeo Facebook Page.

Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz