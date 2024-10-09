The Gavin Bishop Story, in which Bishop will be in conversation with Adele Broadbent, will cover as much of his distinguished career as an hour can hold, including tales around the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement and the Storylines Margaret Mahy Medal for lifetime achievement and distinguished contribution to children’s literature in New Zealand.

Bishop has won the supreme Margaret Mahy Book of the Year Award a record five times - and most recently in 2022 with his ATUA: Māori Gods and Heroes, which also won the Elsie Locke Award for Non-fiction and the Russell Clark Award for Illustration. And that’s not nearly a complete list of his accolades.

Festival favourites Nicky Pellegrino and Monty Soutar will also be attending the weekend’s events with their new novels.

Along with the new novels, new faces will be appearing on the Hawke’s Bay stage, including authors Claire Baylis (Dice) and Tīhema Baker (Turncoat), who will be at the festival.

In addition to the awesomeness and experience of Gavin Bishop, there’s health and wellbeing with Hira Nathan, Glenn Colquhoun and Tīhema Baker; historic fiction with Kyle Mewburn, Saige England and Cristina Sanders; causes of death with Cynric Temple-Camp, Scott Bainbridge and Charity Norman and the magic of writing fiction for children with Rachael King, Claire Mabey and Stacy Gregg, not to mention the robust health of women’s fiction with Danielle Hawkins, Nicky Pellegrino, Catherine Robertson and Kate O’Keefe.

And then there’s the launch of Mary-anne Scott’s new novel, The Mess of Our Lives, to finish off the festival in great style.

It’s a spring weekend not to be missed. All events will take place in the Magdalinos Room at Havelock North Function Centre.

Running on the weekend of October 18 to 20. Tickets are on sale now, and at only $10 each, they are a steal.

Tickets are on sale through Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tours-festivals/2024/2024-hawkes-bay-readers-writers-festival.