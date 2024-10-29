Advertisement
Nightmare before Christmas for Bay Cities’ Symphonic Community Band’s end of year concert

Hastings Leader
2 mins to read
Thea Hunter, 13, Eleanor Grady, 13, and Elsie Dunn, 11, are performing as guests alongside the Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band at their upcoming ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert.

Bay Cities’ Symphonic Community Band is bringing spooky season into November with this year’s end-of-year concert.

Inspired by Tim Burton’s cult classic movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band is excited to present a “spooktacular” show for all ages.

The concert will be in an atmospheric cabaret style and loosely based on the plot of Jack Skellington’s attempt to take over Christmas.

The band guarantees fun for everyone. Audience members are welcome to contribute to the festivities by dressing up as representatives of either “Halloween Town” or “Christmas Town” and are also invited to stay after the concert to socialise with the band.

Local legend Ian Hunt is welcomed back by the band to deliver an expressive narrative that enhances a delightful musical programme.

Selections from Danny Elfman’s Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack will be played alongside classics such as Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera, Camille Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre, and Douglas Wagner’s arrangement of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – featuring guest soloist on flugelhorn, James Lowe of the James Lowe Big Band and conductor of the HB Jazz Band.

More modern works include Ghostories by Steven Pyter, Dance of a Shimmering Spirit by Robert Sheldon, and March of the Sad Santas by Randell Standridge – which, as co-conductor Laura Grady comments, “is Christmas like you’ve never heard it before!”

Cousins Eleanor Grady, Thea Hunter, and Elsie Dunn, who performed as Bigfoot and dancing gnomes in the Band’s 2023 concert Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, will once again be gracing the stage – this time as the Grim Reaper, dancing skeletons, and Jack Skellington ‘Sandy Claws,’ and they might just have a treat or two for those on Santas ‘nice’ list.

The concert will be on Friday, November 15 at Havelock North Function Centre. Doors open at 6pm, and the show starts at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available through Eventfinda: $50 for a family of 4, $20 for adults, and $10 for seniors/children under 12.

Cash and eftpos will also be available at the bar for food and drinks available for purchase.

Follow Bay Cities’ Band on their Facebook for upcoming concerts and a sneak preview of rehearsals.



