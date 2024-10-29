Thea Hunter, 13, Eleanor Grady, 13, and Elsie Dunn, 11, are performing as guests alongside the Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band at their upcoming ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert.

Thea Hunter, 13, Eleanor Grady, 13, and Elsie Dunn, 11, are performing as guests alongside the Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band at their upcoming ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert.

Bay Cities’ Symphonic Community Band is bringing spooky season into November with this year’s end-of-year concert.

Inspired by Tim Burton’s cult classic movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band is excited to present a “spooktacular” show for all ages.

The concert will be in an atmospheric cabaret style and loosely based on the plot of Jack Skellington’s attempt to take over Christmas.

The band guarantees fun for everyone. Audience members are welcome to contribute to the festivities by dressing up as representatives of either “Halloween Town” or “Christmas Town” and are also invited to stay after the concert to socialise with the band.

Local legend Ian Hunt is welcomed back by the band to deliver an expressive narrative that enhances a delightful musical programme.