Togo-Brisby’s sculptural installation explored the history of South Sea Islanders – the descendants of Pacific Islanders who were brought to Australia for plantation work between 1847 and 1903.

During their visit, the RSE and Ni-van community members had meaningful conversations with Jasmine, shared kai and explored their family histories. Jasmine, filled with both excitement and anticipation, shared photos of her ancestors, creating a warm and personal connection with her audience.

Artist Jasmine Togo-Brisby and RSE community with her exhibition Can You See Us Now?

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many RSE workers saying the exhibition spoke directly to their experiences. Rudy Markam, managing director of R&J Employment Services, noted the exhibition made his team feel “like home”, and “they had a great time at the gallery”.

Inspired by the success of this event, we eagerly continued our collaboration with Rudy Markam, inviting his team, or, as Rudy says, “the boys”, back for another visit. This time, we showcased Kelekele Mo’ui (Living Soil), an exhibition by Tongan artist Kalisolaite ‘Uhila and documentarian Rob George. Their work explored the relationship between the human body and soil.

So, in July, we welcomed a new group of 21 RSE boys who had not previously visited the gallery. After a long day of work, they arrived at 6.30pm for shared kai and discussions with Kalisolaite and Rob about the installation and performance.

As the evening progressed and more kai was enjoyed, the atmosphere became more relaxed. The boys opened up, discussing and showing images of Jasmine’s installation that the first RSE group had shared with them. One of the boys remarked: “The tam tam drum’s design in Togo-Brisby’s exhibition – is my family’s design.”

Artist Jasmine Togo-Brisby and members of the RSE community.

Clay, the RSE coordinator, expressed a heartfelt sentiment, sharing that this was his eighth year working as an RSE, and that he had lived in Hastings for three years during the lockdown.

He noted: “Tonight, I feel like I belong to the community now. I miss home, but this helps lift our mood.” He added: “This experience brings community love because we live in this community too; it’s meaningful.” Many found the exhibition’s use of soil resonant with burial ceremonies and even spiritual.

As they departed, handshakes and photos captured the moment and we were all smiling, pleased with the connections and stories we had shared. I invited Clay and the boys to visit us in the future and he enthusiastically agreed, looking forward to returning for special events. It was clear that the gallery and its exhibitions had made a profound impact.

Reflecting on both events, Jasmine, Kalisolaite and Rob were deeply touched by the connections made with the RSE community. Jasmine, in particular, felt a sense of joy and connection, believing that the story told in Can You See Us Now? was as much theirs as it was hers. The sensitivity and respect with which the artists navigated these complex narratives resonated deeply with the RSE community.