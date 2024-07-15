Women who have competed in previous years have told us that even if you have never considered doing a triathlon before, this event is going to be 100% achievable for you. That’s because the events can be done as teams or as an individual, so you can rope in your friends if one particular activity would be too challenging.

“The beginner’s event, the Short Tri, being a 100mM swim, 5 km cycle, 2.3km run/walk, competitors have found it a fantastic way to have a go at their first triathlon”.”

Arunthy Pavan from the Heretaunga Women’s Centre in the 2023 Heretaunga Women’s Centre triathlon.

We also have a longer event for the more competitive types, and we love how we can support women in both categories. There are two trophies up for grabs this year, the Heretaunga Women’s Centre Trophy for the overall winner of the individual long tri and a new trophy, the Amanda Meynell Memorial Trophy for the overall winner for the team long tri event.

Many will remember our former centre manager Amanda who passed away last year following a short battle with cancer. Amanda was a big fan of the women’s tri, believing strongly that fundraising events for the centre should be about more than just raising money, but also should provide an experience for women that reflects the values of the centre. This includes the very low cost of the entry fees which are set to be affordable for all women.

There are run/walk-only events and other options include duathlon, aquathlon, and aquabike disciplines. All events can be walked if that’s preferred over running.

There are multiple different races with different distances and options that will suit everyone, from the absolute beginner to the seasoned athlete. We encourage participants from the age of seven to 99, with our ages from the past two years being from seven to 75.

The teams events are a great opportunity for women to get together as a family team, or with workmates, or neighbours - so take a deep breath and take the plunge, put on your shoes, get on that bike, get training, get entered, and we will see you at the finish line.

There is free coaching available in the coming months with great tips and encouragement from professional triathletes. So keep an eye on the Harcourt’s HB Women’s Tri FB page for updates. All events are held under the watchful eye of the amazing team at Tri Hawke’s Bay. So you know you are in safe hands. We can find a bike to borrow if you don’t have one – so don’t let lack of gear put you off.

All entry fees go directly to the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, so while you are out there feeling good, you are making a real difference to the women of HB. New centre manager Deidré Venter says, “This triathlon is a major highlight on the Heretaunga Women’s Centre’s calendar. It brings together women of all fitness levels and reminds us of what we can achieve when we come together.”

We hope to see you all on the finish line.

Entries are available on the website Race Roster only.

https://raceroster.com/events/2024/80459/harcourts-hawkes-bay-womens-tri