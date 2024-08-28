Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Hastings Leader

Clive Rugby and Sports Club receives $30,000 grant

Hastings Leader
2 mins to read
Clive Rugby and Sports Club received a $30,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust to build a new container training gym.

Clive Rugby and Sports Club received a $30,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust to build a new container training gym.

The long-standing Clive Rugby and Sports Club has received $30,000 from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to support the Ngaki Project and the creation of a new training gymnasium using a 40-foot modified container.

The Ngaki Project was created to integrate senior and junior rugby and sports kaupapa with te whare tapa whā and Te Tiriti O Waitangi.

The project delivers diverse activity modules for all ages and fitness levels, connecting with local sports and promoting a barrier-free experience.

Sportslink communications and funding manager Keri Gardiner said, “To be effective, the Ngaki project required a new container unit for a shared training space.

“This funding from NZCT provides a cost-effective solution for accessible physical health support.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Junior Rugby Club convenor and Ngaki Project manager Anthony Taueki, added, “The new facility will provide a wheelchair-accessible space for wellness coaches, making our programmes more inclusive.”

Founded in 1888, Clive Rugby and Sports Club offers rugby, rugby league, and touch sports across multiple grades. The club also offers cricket, golf, tennis, and diving activities and is known for its inclusive, community-driven approach, promoting positive movement through sport and fitness.

NZCT’s general mananger of grants, marketing and communications, Ben Hodges, said the Clive Rugby and Sports Club was granted money because the Ngaki Project “is a really innovative and inclusive initiative”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He added, “I can’t wait to see it up and running and helping the club reach out to new parts of the community.

“NZCT is grateful for the responsible gaming fundraising partnership we share with the Clive Hotel that made our grant possible.”

Production of the club’s container is already under way and expected to be completed in September.

The Clive Rugby and Sports Club isn’t the only community club to receive help from NZCT. One of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand has helped fund many local club initiatives.

In 2022-23 NZCT was awarded more than $40 million in grants for a wide range of community services, including sports, rescue services, youth development, the arts and cultural activities.

Visit the New Zealand Community Trust website to learn more about NZCT’s grants programme and funding.


Save

Latest from Hastings Leader

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hastings Leader