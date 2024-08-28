Junior Rugby Club convenor and Ngaki Project manager Anthony Taueki, added, “The new facility will provide a wheelchair-accessible space for wellness coaches, making our programmes more inclusive.”

Founded in 1888, Clive Rugby and Sports Club offers rugby, rugby league, and touch sports across multiple grades. The club also offers cricket, golf, tennis, and diving activities and is known for its inclusive, community-driven approach, promoting positive movement through sport and fitness.

NZCT’s general mananger of grants, marketing and communications, Ben Hodges, said the Clive Rugby and Sports Club was granted money because the Ngaki Project “is a really innovative and inclusive initiative”.

He added, “I can’t wait to see it up and running and helping the club reach out to new parts of the community.

“NZCT is grateful for the responsible gaming fundraising partnership we share with the Clive Hotel that made our grant possible.”

Production of the club’s container is already under way and expected to be completed in September.

The Clive Rugby and Sports Club isn’t the only community club to receive help from NZCT. One of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand has helped fund many local club initiatives.

In 2022-23 NZCT was awarded more than $40 million in grants for a wide range of community services, including sports, rescue services, youth development, the arts and cultural activities.

Visit the New Zealand Community Trust website to learn more about NZCT’s grants programme and funding.



