The long-standing Clive Rugby and Sports Club has received $30,000 from the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to support the Ngaki Project and the creation of a new training gymnasium using a 40-foot modified container.
The Ngaki Project was created to integrate senior and junior rugby and sports kaupapa with te whare tapa whā and Te Tiriti O Waitangi.
The project delivers diverse activity modules for all ages and fitness levels, connecting with local sports and promoting a barrier-free experience.
Sportslink communications and funding manager Keri Gardiner said, “To be effective, the Ngaki project required a new container unit for a shared training space.
“This funding from NZCT provides a cost-effective solution for accessible physical health support.”