Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga Hastings Art Gallery has opened an inaugural biennial exhibition that supports and celebrates contemporary artists living and working in Te Matau-a-Māui Hawke’s Bay.
Building on the past success of the EAST biennial, Te Matau-a-Māui Contemporary Art: Gwen Malden Trust Commissions features four outstanding artists thanks to a new partnership with the Gwen Malden Charitable Trust.
Artists Leslie Falls, Nephi Tupaea (Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Tiipa, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Kahungunu), Te Kīra Whakamoe (Tūhoe, Ngāti Ruapani) and Bernie Winkels have each received $10,000 to develop a new body of work.
The support has enabled the artists to focus more energy on their practices, and in some cases to expand the scale of their work, and to research, experiment and work with new kinds of materials. The resulting exhibition features painting, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, video, installation and sound, with the unique perspective of each artist shining through. The artists will retain full ownership of their works.
The Gwen Malden Trust is a “general purpose” charity that funds a wide range of activities for the benefit of the people of Hawke’s Bay. Gwen Malden studied painting at the Christchurch School of Art and was a visionary supporter of the arts.