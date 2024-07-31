Planned maintenance work on Pōrangahau’s Makaramu Bridge has revealed unexpected deterioration in one of the piers.
In the interests of public safety, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is taking a precautionary approach and implementing weight and speed restrictions until a specialist engineer can inspect the affected pier, says CHB District Council chief executive Doug Tate.
The council has introduced a 3.5-tonne weight restriction and a 30km/hr speed restriction, effective immediately for the Makaramu Bridge - the bridge connecting to Te Paerahi Beach (Pōrangahau).
This will restrict many vehicles towing caravans, along with most RV’s, trucks and buses, from access to the campsites and beach.