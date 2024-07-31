Advertisement
Weight restrictions back on Central Hawke’s Bay bridge

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Damage to the Makaramu Bridge was identified this week.

Planned maintenance work on Pōrangahau’s Makaramu Bridge has revealed unexpected deterioration in one of the piers.

In the interests of public safety, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is taking a precautionary approach and implementing weight and speed restrictions until a specialist engineer can inspect the affected pier, says CHB District Council chief executive Doug Tate.

The council has introduced a 3.5-tonne weight restriction and a 30km/hr speed restriction, effective immediately for the Makaramu Bridge - the bridge connecting to Te Paerahi Beach (Pōrangahau).

This will restrict many vehicles towing caravans, along with most RV’s, trucks and buses, from access to the campsites and beach.

“The problem was discovered as part of planned maintenance work to the bridge piers. We understand that this is inconvenient, however, public safety is our priority,” said Tate.

Tate said an inspection by a specialist engineer on Friday will shed more light on the extent of the issue.

He said this is not directly related to the repair that required restrictions earlier this year.

The council will not know what the long-term repair options are until the pier has been inspected.

“We know the restrictions are not convenient for the community. We’re grateful for their patience until we know more and for their support while we take a precautionary approach and ensure public safety. We will keep the community informed over the coming days.”

People with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the council on (06) 857 8060 (24/7).

