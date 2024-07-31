Damage to the Makaramu Bridge was identified this week.

Planned maintenance work on Pōrangahau’s Makaramu Bridge has revealed unexpected deterioration in one of the piers.

In the interests of public safety, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is taking a precautionary approach and implementing weight and speed restrictions until a specialist engineer can inspect the affected pier, says CHB District Council chief executive Doug Tate.

The council has introduced a 3.5-tonne weight restriction and a 30km/hr speed restriction, effective immediately for the Makaramu Bridge - the bridge connecting to Te Paerahi Beach (Pōrangahau).

This will restrict many vehicles towing caravans, along with most RV’s, trucks and buses, from access to the campsites and beach.